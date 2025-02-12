JX Luxventure Group Unveils ‘LuxGent’: A DeepSeek type Proprietary AI Chat Agent

HAIKOU, China, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JX Luxventure Group Inc. (Nasdaq: JXG) (the “Company”), a company in the wholesale trade sector specializing in duty-free and cross-border consumer goods, as well as providing integrated solutions in wholesale trade, including logistics, supply chain management, and technology solutions to support the efficient distribution of tourism-related products, today announced the launch of ‘LuxGent,’ its proprietary AI-based DeepSeek type chat agent designed to revolutionize customer interactions within its technology products and solutions.

LuxGent leverages advanced artificial intelligence technologies to provide users with intelligent, personalized assistance. By analyzing extensive user behavior data, LuxGent offers tailored product recommendations, efficient self-service order management, and responsive customer support, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

“The introduction of LuxGent marks a significant milestone in our commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into our services,” stated Ms. Sun “Ice” Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “It will bring a more personalized and efficient experience to our end users.”

About JX Luxventure Group Inc.

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Group Inc. is a company in the wholesale trade sector specializing in duty-free and cross-border consumer goods, as well as providing integrated solutions in wholesale trade, including logistics, supply chain management, and technology solutions to support the efficient distribution of tourism-related products. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at https://www.jxluxventure.com/en/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of JX Luxventure Group Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are “forward-looking statements” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.