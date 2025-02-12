Laos Sees Growth in Internet Access, Social Media Use in 2024

The use of the internet and social media in Laos observed growth in 2024, driven by faster internet speeds and the increasing adoption of mobile phones.

The State of Digital in Laos 2024 report shows that there were 5.08 million internet users in Laos in 2024, with internet penetration standing at 66.2 percent.

The number of mobile connections also saw a significant rise, reaching 6.80 million, which is equivalent to 88.5 percent of the total population.

Broadband networks, including 3G, 4G, and 5G, accounted for 93.1 percent of these connections. As a result, internet speeds in Laos improved, with fixed broadband speeds averaging 32.97 Mbps—marking a 16.5 percent increase compared to the previous year.

In line with the growth in internet connectivity, social media usage also followed an upward trend, with 3.75 million active users, representing 48.8 percent of the population. Nearly all users accessed social media through mobile devices, and the majority were aged 18 and above.

Meanwhile, mobile web traffic in Laos remained dominated by Android devices, which held a 73.37 percent share despite a slight decline from the previous year. In contrast, Apple iOS devices saw a notable increase, capturing 26.43 percent of web traffic—a 22.4 percent jump from the previous year.

This growing digital landscape in Laos mirrors broader global trends. Worldwide, internet users reached 5.35 billion in 2024, covering 66 percent of the global population, while social media users surpassed 5 billion. Mobile phone usage also surged, with 5.61 billion users worldwide, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the global population.

As Laos continues to expand its digital footprint, improving internet accessibility and bridging the digital divide remain key challenges to ensure that more people can benefit from the country’s growing connectivity.