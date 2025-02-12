MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Researches High-order Quantum Switch Technology to achieve quantum holographic communication

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a technology service provider, they are dedicated to advancing innovation and progress in quantum technology. Currently, they are developing an advanced high-order quantum switch technology, which lays a solid foundation for achieving more efficient and secure quantum communication.

In predicting qubit communication scenarios, HOLO has applied advanced quantum mechanics theories and mathematical models to conduct in-depth research on various possibilities of qubit communication. Through continuous derivation and verification, the key factors and patterns have been gradually revealed. Based on theoretical research, HOLO has utilized high-performance computers and specialized quantum simulation software to construct multiple complex quantum communication scenario models. These models simulate in detail the transmission process of qubits, the operation of quantum switches, and the impact of different environmental factors on communication. By collecting and analyzing large amounts of simulation experiment data, the models have been continuously optimized, with the aim of making the simulation results more closely aligned with real-world conditions, thereby providing reliable references for practical applications.

After gaining a deep understanding of predicting qubit communication scenarios, HOLO began to define and construct an innovative high-order quantum switch. Starting from the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics, HOLO developed a design scheme for a high-order quantum switch composed of two quantum switches. The uniqueness of this scheme lies in the fact that its application sequence is controlled by another high-order quantum system. This means that by precisely controlling the state of this high-order quantum system, the application sequence of the quantum switches can be flexibly adjusted. During the design process, HOLO carefully considered various potential challenges and solutions, striving to ensure that the high-order quantum switch performs excellently in practical applications.

With the powerful tool of the high-order quantum switch, HOLO began exploring how to apply quantum switches in quantum superposition to achieve more efficient qubit transmission. First, an in-depth study of the working principles of quantum switches was conducted to understand their performance and characteristics in different states. Next, advanced quantum control techniques were used to place the quantum switch in specific quantum superposition states. During this process, precise control of various parameters of the quantum system, such as energy, phase, and spin, was required to ensure that the quantum switch remained stable in the quantum superposition state. HOLO continuously optimized the control strategy during the experiments, striving to achieve the best performance of the quantum switch in the quantum superposition state, thus providing strong support for future quantum communication technologies.

To further enhance the performance of quantum communication systems, HOLO has also focused on developing a novel quantum error correction algorithm. Quantum information is easily affected by various noise and interference during transmission, leading to data loss and errors. To address this issue, HOLO has conducted in-depth research on quantum error correction theory and, in combination with the latest research findings, designed an efficient quantum error correction scheme. This scheme utilizes redundant qubits and complex encoding techniques to detect and correct potential errors without damaging the quantum information. Simulation experiments have verified that this error correction algorithm significantly improves the reliability and stability of quantum communication, providing strong support for achieving long-distance, high-fidelity quantum communication.

In the future, HOLO will continue to focus on innovation and breakthroughs in quantum technology, constantly exploring the potential applications of quantum technology in more fields. As quantum technology continues to develop and improve, HOLO believes it will play a key role in information security, computational capabilities, sensing technologies, and other areas, bringing profound impact to human society. HOLO will collaborate with major research institutions and enterprises to promote the popularization and application of quantum technology, contributing to the creation of a safer, more efficient, and intelligent future.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud’s holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.mcholo.com/

