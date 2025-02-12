NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + ANNOUNCEMENT OF NYSE TEXAS

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 12ᵗʰ
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 12th
- Markets and investors react to US CPI data
- The New York Stock Exchange announces plans to launch NYSE Texas
- NYSE Texas will provide companies with listing and trading venue in Dallas
