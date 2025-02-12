Rees Ward Transitions into Key Leadership Role at Bridgewest Group as Operating Partner and General Manager, New Zealand

MIAMI and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global private investment firm, Bridgewest Group, recognized for developing innovative companies in life sciences, software, and deep tech, is pleased to announce the promotion of seasoned executive Rees Ward to Operating Partner and General Manager, New Zealand. With a deep understanding of Bridgewest Group’s operations and a strong background in investment management, governance, and business development, Ward’s new role amplifies the firm’s expansion in New Zealand.

“Rees has been instrumental in shaping our New Zealand presence,” said Dr. Masood Tayebi, Founding Partner and CEO of Bridgewest Group. “His strategic insight, leadership, and ability to navigate complex business landscapes make him the ideal person for this role. We are excited for the continued impact he will have in advancing our portfolio.”

Since joining Bridgewest Group in 2017, Ward has played a pivotal role in expanding the firm’s investments and operations across New Zealand. He serves on the boards of Provoke Solutions and SuiteFiles, where he applies his expertise in law, business, and finance to help companies innovate and scale effectively.

Most recently, Ward held the position of Executive Vice President and COO for Bridgewest Group’s New Zealand holdings, overseeing portfolio growth, real estate investments, and corporate governance. Additionally, as CEO of Bridgewest Finance New Zealand, he provided financial leadership to support the company’s evolving investment strategies.

“I’m excited to step into this new role and continue contributing to Bridgewest Group’s success,” said Rees Ward. “We have a strong foundation in New Zealand, and I look forward to driving new opportunities, fostering innovation, and supporting our portfolio companies in achieving their full potential.”

Before joining Bridgewest Group, Ward was the founding Director of the Wellington ICT Graduate School and served as New Zealand’s Deputy Consul General to Western USA in Los Angeles. He also worked as a legal advisor to New Zealand’s Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment.

Ward holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration (B.C.A.) in Management, Marketing, and Japanese from Victoria University of Wellington.

With this appointment, Bridgewest Group reinforces its commitment to strategic leadership and long-term growth in New Zealand.

About Bridgewest Group

Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Life Sciences, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe, China, Australasia and India.

