Triller to Celebrate Bell Ringing Ceremony at NASDAQ

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Triller is thrilled to announce its participation in a bell ringing ceremony at NASDAQ on February 18, 2025, at 9:30AM ET. This significant event marks a pivotal moment in Triller’s journey as the Company celebrate its commitment to innovation in the creator economy and its recent milestone in becoming a publicly listed company.

The Triller team, investors, and shareholders will all come together for this momentous occasion, showcasing their unified vision for the future. As Triller prepares for the app launch, the Company is excited about the transformative potential of its platform at the intersection of technology and social media.

The ceremony will take place at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, where Triller Group’s leadership team will participate in ringing the opening bell.

The bell ringing ceremony confirms Triller Group’s commitment to engaging with its investors. On the heels of its recent successful $50 million private placement, 2025 is poised to become a transformational year for the Company. Triller’s firm aim is to become a premier social media hub and the source of authentic and unique content. On its path to long-term growth and success, the Company is attracting top talent to help it realize its mission.

About Triller Group Inc.

Triller Group Inc. is a dynamic entertainment and technology powerhouse with a diverse portfolio of businesses.

Triller App is the most creator focused social platform offering discovery, monetization, and ownership. Supported by Triller Platform, it serves as a cutting-edge social media platform designed for creators, offering innovative tools for content creation, marketing, and brand partnerships. It enables creators to connect with fans, monetize their work, and build meaningful relationships with brands.

TrillerTV is Triller Group’s premier live streaming platform, showcasing a diverse array of in-house and third-party sports and entertainment content. With its robust infrastructure, TrillerTV is committed to delivering high-quality live events that captivate audiences and drive subscriber growth.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stages live and streaming combat sports events that are rapidly gaining popularity with fans globally. With a focus on exciting matchups and high-energy performances, BKFC has established itself as the fastest-growing combat league in the industry.

Additionally, AGBA serves as a one-stop financial supermarket, providing independent distribution of a wide range of financial products and services. By connecting consumers with essential financial solutions, AGBA enhances Triller Group’s ecosystem, making it easier for users to access the tools they need for financial success.

Together, these diverse businesses form a unique and integrated ecosystem that positions Triller Group at the forefront of innovation in social media, live entertainment, combat sports, and financial services. For more information about our businesses, visit www.triller.corp.com and www.agba.com.

