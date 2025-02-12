Vance Video AI Unveils Enhanced Version 1.0.0.1 with Upgraded Models and Accelerated Conversion Speeds

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VanceAI Technology, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions, is excited to update Video AI, a professional AI Video Enhancer software designed to elevate video editing to new heights. With cutting-edge AI capabilities, Video AI transforms how creators and professionals enhance, upscale, and refine their video projects, delivering unparalleled quality and efficiency.

Innovative Features of Video AI

Revolutionary Speed and Efficiency



Video AI is engineered with advanced algorithms that significantly accelerate video processing, allowing users to achieve superior results in record time. Whether you’re a content creator, filmmaker, or hobbyist, this AI Video Enhancer ensures that professional-quality outputs are achievable without delays.

AI Video Upscaler: Achieve Stunning Visuals



The AI Video Upscaler leverages VanceAI’s proprietary deep learning technology to produce videos with remarkable clarity and vibrant colors. By capturing every detail with precision, it transforms footage into professional-grade visual experiences, ideal for high-resolution displays.

Advanced Video Denoising Technology



The Video Denoiser effectively removes unwanted noise and grain from videos, restoring clarity and detail to degraded or low-light footage. This feature ensures that older recordings and challenging scenes are polished to perfection, offering smooth playback and professional-quality results.

Continuous Breakthroughs of Video AI

New AI Model: Specialized Enhancement for Different Use Purposes



The latest update introduces a dedicated anime model, tailored specifically for anime video enthusiasts. Also, AI Video Stabilizer uses special AI models, far beyond traditional stabilizers. It enhances character details and background elements, delivering lifelike realism and maintaining the original style even at high magnification.

This innovation sets Video AI apart as a premium solution for preserving the artistic integrity of anime while enhancing visual quality.

SDR to HDR Conversion: A Leap in Visual Enhancement



The HDR10 conversion model represents a significant leap in video enhancement technology. By delivering stable, flicker-free performance, this feature elevates standard dynamic range (SDR) videos to high dynamic range (HDR) quality. Handles complex lighting and high-motion scenes effortlessly with AI Frame Rate Converter, ensuring a seamless and visually stunning experience.

About VanceAI Technology



Founded in 2020, VanceAI Technology has emerged as a pioneer in AI-driven solutions for video and image enhancement. The company is committed to empowering creators, businesses, and individuals by offering state-of-the-art tools that simplify workflows, enhance efficiency, and inspire creativity.

With a mission to empower creators and businesses alike, VanceAI continues to lead the industry in developing accessible, cutting-edge solutions.

