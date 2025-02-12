Webull Connects to Kalshi to Offer Investors Innovative, Prediction Markets

Leading mobile brokerage will launch event contracts, meeting rising demand for the asset class

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull , a leading digital investment platform, today announced that it has partnered with Kalshi , the first CFTC-regulated exchange with prediction markets. The partnership will offer users the ability to trade binary event contracts through the Webull platform.

Prediction markets are one of the fastest growing asset classes in the US today. Kalshi has recently secured its ability to launch financial brokers on the platform. To ensure investors have access to best-in-class tools, Webull has relentlessly driven innovation over recent years, continually enhancing its platform to meet shifting market demands – as seen with the increase in short-dated options volume.

This partnership will provide Webull users with a unique, CFTC-regulated product, allowing them to be more precise with risk management around intraday market movements by utilizing a cash settled short-term contract.

“We have continually focused on equipping our customers with the best products and streamlined trading tools while evolving alongside their needs. Offering prediction markets is a key step in fulfilling that commitment and expanding opportunities for our investors to access all areas of the capital markets,” said Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO, Webull. “Kalshi is a true market disruptor, and we look forward to building upon this partnership in the coming months.”

At the onset of this partnership, Webull users will be able to access short-term cash-settled event contracts on the platform, provided by Kalshi. Over time, the companies will look to add event contracts on a range of economic events to the platform. Kalshi and Webull will partner to provide educational content that empowers retail investors to make more informed investment decisions with this new offering. Webull plans to become a clearing member of Kashi through this partnership.

“Event contracts are the next evolution of financial markets, and we are excited to partner with Webull, a leading broker in the US, to bring this next generation investment opportunity to traders,” said Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi.

The official rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

For more information on Webull and its products, visit https://www.webull.com/ . For more information on Kalshi and its offerings, visit https://kalshi.com/ .

About Webull US

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull’s online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”) is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the ODD. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Corporation

The Webull Group operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares, through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com .

About Kalshi

Founded by Tarek Mansour and Luana Lopes Lara, Kalshi is the first CFTC regulated exchange for trading directly on the outcomes of future events. The exchange enables investors to buy yes or no positions in regards to whether or not an event will happen or not through an asset class called event contracts. Kalshi operates a native exchange as well as integrating event contracts with outside brokerages. Kalshi’s vision is to allow people to capitalize on their opinion and hedge everyday risks. The company is backed by a number of Silicon Valley and Wall Street-based investors including Sequoia Capital, Charles Schwab, Henry Kravis, Neo, Y Combinator, and SV Angel.