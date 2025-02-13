30.5 C
Vientiane
Thursday, February 13, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 13th

By Laotian Times

This Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 13th

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 13th

  • Markets digest January’s Producer Price Index Data
  • Pace of price gains remains above the Fed’s 2% target
  • President Trump announces reciprocal tariffs ahead of meeting with India’s Modi

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com