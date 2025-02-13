NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 13th
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 13th
- Markets digest January’s Producer Price Index Data
- Pace of price gains remains above the Fed’s 2% target
- President Trump announces reciprocal tariffs ahead of meeting with India’s Modi