SunCar Technology Expands Major Partnership with Global EV Leader, Achieving 48-City Coverage

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SunCar Technology Group Inc. (“SunCar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in auto e-insurance and cloud-based B2B auto services in China, today announced the significant expansion of its strategic partnership with one of the world’s foremost electric vehicle manufacturers. The collaboration has experienced remarkable growth, demonstrating SunCar’s expanding influence in China’s evolving automotive services sector.

The partnership began in early 2024 and has shown exceptional momentum in automotive insurance brokerage services. Premium volume surged from an initial $400,000 in January 2024 to approximately $40 million by year-end, marking a hundredfold increase across 48 Chinese cities. With over 2 million of our partner’s electric vehicles currently on the road in China, our newly developed e-insurance system is tailored to streamline the insurance renewal process, ensuring seamless coverage for this growing market. This rapid scaling demonstrates both the strong market demand and the effectiveness of SunCar’s service delivery model.

Looking ahead to 2025, SunCar will extend its geographical footprint while deepening its technology integration. A key development includes incorporating SunCar’s specialized automotive services directly into the EV manufacturer’s owner platform, creating a seamless experience for millions of vehicle owners. This integration represents a significant step forward in digital automotive service delivery.

The Company’s AI-powered infrastructure has been instrumental in optimizing service delivery and resource allocation. SunCar’s advanced insurance renewal system now serves over 2 million owners of our partner’s electric vehicles, showcasing the Company’s technological capabilities and market reach. This digital transformation sets new standards for efficiency and customer service in the automotive sector.

“As artificial intelligence reshapes the automotive industry, SunCar continues to pioneer innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of vehicle owners,” said Ye Zaichang, Chairman and CEO of SunCar Technology Group Inc. “Our expanding partnership with this leading EV manufacturer strengthens our position in China’s rapidly growing electric vehicle market while demonstrating our commitment to technology-driven service excellence.”

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B auto services market and the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles. The Company’s intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise clients to access and manage their customer database and offerings optimally, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com .

