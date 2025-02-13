The 137th Canton Fair Hosts Promotion Events in Southeast Asia, Bridging Trade and International Exchanges

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As China’s No.1 platform for international trade, the 137th Canton Fair has successfully hosted a Southeast Asia roadshow with trade promotion events in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in January.

“The 137th Canton Fair will further optimize trade theme structures, exhibits, supporting activities and services to provide premium exhibition experiences and promote international exchanges,” said Su Bin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre. “As an important milestone in building the online platform of the fair, Canton Fair APP now brings integrated online and offline experience for exhibitors and buyers, and provides a 365-day, uninterrupted supply and sourcing matching platform, a strong boost to facilitate the exchange and cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises.”

On January 15, the 137th Canton Fair Cambodia Promotion Conference was successfully held in Phnom Penh, which was attended by about 150 guests from local trade promotion departments, industry and commerce organizations, business representatives and more. Mainstream local media including CNC, TVK, BTV covered the event.

The Canton Fair working group held in-depth discussions with the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia, the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and China Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia and renewed cooperation agreement with CCC, as well as visited local retail enterprises Lucky supermarket and Chipmong Group.

In Laos, the Canton Fair’s promotion event in Vientiane was attended by local trade promotion departments, commerce organizations and business representatives, the working group visited leading local retailer Sky Supermarket group.

On January 21, the event in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam was attended by 180 local representatives. Boasting great business potentials, the Vietnamese market offers significant opportunities, and the Canton Fair working group exchanged with Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Investment & Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City on establishing cooperative relations and supporting more Vietnamese enterprises to participate in the tradeshow, as well as conducted survey at the Hanoi International Convention and Exhibition Center and local retail giant Coopmart.

The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025 in Guangzhou. To download the Canton Fair APP, please visit https://cief.cantonfair.org.cn/en/app/appintro.html.