ATxEnterprise 2025 Celebrates Five Years of Powering Enterprise Technology, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATxEnterprise (ATxE) 2025 , a flagship event of Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), returns for its fifth year, providing a strategic platform for enterprises, governments, and technology leaders to drive innovation, cybersecurity resilience, and digital transformation. Taking place from 27–29 May 2025 at Singapore Expo, this milestone edition will explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enterprise strategy, the next frontier of cyber defence, and the future of digital connectivity.



Asia’s premier B2B tech event expands with the inaugural Enterprise Tech Awards, CISO Briefing, and Enterprise Tech Leaders Forum

AI continues to transform business operations by optimising workflows, accelerating decision-making, and redefining customer engagement. NTT’s 2025 Global CEO Survey found that 89% of CEOs consider AI essential to profitability, with 77% planning to increase investments this year. As businesses integrate AI, they must balance automation with human-centric innovation while addressing digital trust, workforce adaptation, and cybersecurity risks. Ethical considerations, including responsible AI deployment and bias mitigation, remain critical to ensuring AI serves as a force for progress rather than disruption. ATxE 2025 provides a vital platform for industry leaders to explore AI’s real-world applications and develop strategies for sustainable and responsible enterprise growth.

New at ATxE 2025

Building on its legacy, ATxE continues to evolve to meet the growing demands of enterprise technology, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure transformation. In 2025, the event introduces three new strategic initiatives aimed at deepening industry engagement and driving meaningful conversations on the future of technology:

Enterprise Tech Awards

Recognising visionary leaders and pioneering companies, the Enterprise Tech Awards 2025 celebrates trailblazers redefining enterprise technology across Singapore and the APAC region. With over 10 award categories, including Tech Leader of the Year, Woman Technologist of the Year, and Excellence in Network Infrastructure, these awards honour changemakers, industry excellence and breakthrough innovations. Nominations close on 28 February, with public voting beginning on 3 March. A distinguished panel from DHL, Omdia, and Mandai Wildlife Group will evaluate finalists. Enterprise Tech Leaders Forum

A by-invitation summit bringing together C-suite executives to explore AI-driven business transformation, cybersecurity leadership, and the evolution of digital infrastructure. This exclusive forum enables decision-makers to capitalise on emerging opportunities, mitigate enterprise risks, and maximise ROI in an AI-powered digital economy. CISO Tech Briefing

A closed-door executive session designed for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). This briefing provides actionable insights on AI-powered security, cyber threat mitigation, and global regulatory shifts, equipping security leaders with critical strategies to safeguard enterprise infrastructure.

Returning Flagship Events & Global Thought Leadership



Alongside these new initiatives, ATxE 2025 welcomes back its flagship events, setting the agenda for enterprise technology, AI, and connectivity. BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia, TechXLR8 Asia, and AI Summit Singapore* will bring together global leaders, enterprises, and innovators to explore emerging trends, investment opportunities, and breakthrough technologies shaping the digital economy.

Additionally, ATxSummit, the premier event organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), returns on 28-29 May at Capella Singapore. The invitation-only event will focus on topics such as agentic and embodied AI, AI safety, quantum computing, and digital sustainability through a series of plenary sessions. The event will also feature exclusive government-to-government (G2G) and government-to-business (G2B) roundtables to foster closer partnerships between the public sector and the digital industry.

With five international exhibitions, 15 summits and conference tracks, and extensive networking opportunities, ATxE remains the pre-eminent platform for industry collaboration, innovation, and business growth. This year’s line-up of influential industry leaders includes:

Rika Nakazawa , Chief Commercial Innovation Officer, NTT Global

Vivek Kumar , CEO, WWF Singapore

Karen Clark , CEO, Telstra

Tadeusz Chomicki , Ambassador for Cyber and Tech Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Poland

Felix Sim , CEO, Salad Ventures

Heidi Ahokallio-Leppälä, Vice President, HAME University of Applied Sciences

David Goh , Head of CRADLE (Center for Robotic-Augmented Design in Living Experiences), Hyundai

Elle Quan, Head of Conferences at Informa Festivals, highlighted the event’s continued influence:

“In just five years, ATxE has evolved into a global nexus for enterprise technology, uniting leaders from over 110 countries and regions to drive innovation, strengthen cybersecurity resilience, and advance digital infrastructure. Cross-market knowledge sharing accelerates transformation, and Singapore—renowned as a hub for enterprise excellence—provides the ideal setting for these high-profile discussions.

As Singapore approaches its 60th anniversary, we must continue pushing the boundaries of innovation to build a more resilient, secure, and competitive digital economy. At a time when technology is advancing at an unprecedented rate, it can no longer be considered just an enabler—it is the very force shaping the way businesses operate, connect, and create new growth opportunities. This year, we are raising the bar with new initiatives that foster deeper collaboration and real-world impact. As the global meeting point for enterprises, governments, and technology leaders, we remain committed to shaping the next frontier of digital progress.”

Shaping the Future of AI and the Digital Economy

ATxE 2025 will spotlight AI’s transformative impact across industries, offering an unparalleled opportunity for business leaders to engage with global experts, regulators, and innovators. Attendees will gain actionable insights into the evolving digital landscape, equipping them with the knowledge needed to navigate AI-driven enterprise transformation responsibly and effectively.

As businesses continue to face new challenges and opportunities, the discussions at ATxE 2025 will empower leaders to make informed decisions that drive innovation, sustainability, and responsible growth.

