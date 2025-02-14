Cupid’s Arrow Hits Laos on Valentine’s Day

Laos is catching the Valentine’s Day fever. Every 14 February, the country comes alive with flowers, gifts, and romance filling the air.

Though not part of traditional Lao culture, the celebration has rapidly grown in popularity, with shops, restaurants, and cafes embracing the occasion.

Businesses get into the spirit with pink and red decorations and exclusive promotions designed to woo customers.

“Valentine’s Day is nice, but I never thought it was that important. We can show love to each other every day, we don’t have to wait for 14 February.” said Sathaphone Ladtanadee, a 31 year old employee at BFL Bank (Banque Franco-Lao).

“I usually celebrate with my girlfriend. If I’m not busy with work, I’ll take her out for dinner and maybe give her a special gift, like flowers, to make her feel special. Women and flowers belong together, but I don’t give them too often,” he added with a smile.

Phoutsady Latsavong, a 20 year old Lao university student, said, “This is going to be my first time celebrating Valentine’s Day. I plan to cook with my loved one and have a deep conversation together.”

Yet, despite its widespread appeal, there are still those who choose to skip the Valentine’s Day buzz.

“I don’t feel too excited about it because I don’t usually celebrate with anyone. I’m single, and I focus on studying and working a lot,” said Xaythideth Soulivong, a Lao university student.

Pawina Sisoudon, a Lao woman working for EcoFlow Lao Distributor, shared a different perspective: “For some people, it can be difficult to figure out how to surprise their loved ones or where to go. But for me, Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to earn some extra income.”

Valentine’s Day is a time for exchanging special gifts, particularly among couples, but its deeper meaning and history often go unnoticed.

The holiday has roots in both ancient traditions and Christian history. While its exact origin remains unclear, it is believed to have connections to the Roman festival of Lupercalia, a celebration of fertility, and to several Christian martyrs named St. Valentine.

By the Middle Ages, the day began to be linked with romance, partly due to the influence of literary figures like Chaucer. Over time, the exchange of handwritten notes evolved into mass-produced cards by the 19th century. Today, the holiday is celebrated with gifts of candy, flowers, and other tokens of love.