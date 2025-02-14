Huma Finance and Solana Foundation to Host the First PayFi Summit of 2025, Advancing Payment Innovation

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The second PayFi Summit, hosted by Huma Finance and the Solana Foundation, will take place at Consensus Hong Kong 2025. This industry event brings together leading innovators, builders, and investors to explore and accelerate the evolution of global payment financing. The summit will be held at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel on Monday, February 17 from 12-6pm GMT+8.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2024 PayFi Summit at Token2049 in Singapore, which set the stage for critical conversations around the future of payment financing, the 2025 edition will continue growing momentum and bringing new energy to the PayFi space, highlighting top projects and sharing insights from industry leaders.

As highlighted in Messari’s recent and first-ever PayFi report, the PayFi sector is rapidly growing into a key driver of Web3 utility in 2025. The report underscores how PayFi is emerging as a transformative force in global finance, set to disrupt markets including the $16 trillion global credit card transaction sector and the $89 trillion trade finance industry. Additionally, with $4 trillion locked in pre-funded liquidity for remittances, PayFi solutions offer scalable alternatives to outdated financial models.

The PayFi Summit 2025 will address these industry shifts and showcase how blockchain-powered financial solutions are solving inefficiencies in payments, liquidity access, and global finance, while enabling innovative use cases that extend beyond traditional finance. Keynote speakers at the Hong Kong PayFi Summit include Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation, Nick Van Eck, CEO of Agora, Darren Guo, co-founder of Reap, and Tom Zhu, Head of Digital Assets at China Asset Management. Past speakers have included Richard Liu, co-founder of Huma Finance, and Spencer Spinnell, Head of Americas at Circle, and Thomas Zhu, Head of Digital Assets at China Asset Management.

“Since the inaugural PayFi Summit at Token2049, we’ve seen incredible momentum in the space, with PayFi now recognized as a major force in blockchain and finance,” said Richard Liu, Co-founder of Huma. “This summit will set the stage for the next breakthroughs, showcasing real-world applications that push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

The PayFi Summit 2025 is supported by industry sponsors Stellar, Agora, Interlace, Up Network, and DePHY. The event will include keynote presentations offering insights from industry leaders, showcases of emerging PayFi innovations, and discussions on advancements in global payment financing. With the rise of tokenized assets and next-generation payment infrastructures, the PayFi Summit will serve as a platform to discuss critical industry challenges and opportunities.

The Summit will take place on February 17, 2025, at Consensus 2025 in Hong Kong. Registration is now open at https://lu.ma/10xsqb5z.

Confirmed speakers:

Cameron Gruss – Co-founder, DePHY Adam Jin – Contributor, Perena Jaou Toure – Head of Business and Operations, Huma Finance Michael Wu – CEO, Interlace Veronica – CEO & Co-founder, SafePal Nathan – Co-founder, Vishwa Tom Zhu – Head of Digital Assets, China Asset Management Richard Liu – Co-founder, Huma Finance Lily Liu – President, Solana Foundation Yu Liu (Rita) – CEO, RD Technologies Raagulan Pathy – Co-founder, KAST Lu Yin – APAC Lead, Solana Foundation Nick Van Eck – CEO, Agora Erbil Karaman – Co-founder, Huma Finance Daren Guo – Co-founder, Reap Jeff Zhang – Founder, UPNetwork Ada Vaughan – Senior Director, DeFi Partnerships, Stellar Development Foundation

Lunch and tea will be available at the summit