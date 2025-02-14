METAL SUITS’ Launches Globally on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch!

– Experience thrilling 2D side-scrolling explosive action with a vast array of powerful suits!

– Now available worldwide on PC (Steam), PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eggtart Inc. (CEO: Jinman Park) proudly announces the global launch of ‘METAL SUITS: Counter Attack’ on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

METAL SUITS Official Trailer (Provided by Eggtart Inc.)

‘METAL SUITS’ is a fast-paced 2D Pixel art side-scrolling action game where players equip powerful combat suits and engage in explosive battles. The main character, Kevin, can acquire numerous unique suits throughout his journey, each with distinct abilities, designs, and devastating special moves to annihilate alien foes.

Set in the far future of 4373, METAL SUITS takes place where humanity has colonized the Solar System and the Helios planets. Kevin, a once-revered war hero, has long retired to a peaceful life aboard a space retreat. However, when an alien invasion destroys his ship, leaving him critically wounded and his beloved dog lost, Kevin embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance against the alien forces that took everything from him.

Now, more powerful than ever with his suit upgrades, Kevin destroys any foe in his way.

METAL SUITS has been showcased at major gaming conventions such as Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show (TGS), and PlayX4, earning numerous awards for its finely tuned combat mechanics, level design, and exhilarating gameplay.

With 11 supported languages, including English, Japanese, Korean and more.

For more information, visit the official website (https://www.metalsuits.com/).

Game Information

– Title: METAL SUITS: Counter-Attack

– Genre: Action, Platformer, Indie

– Developer: Eggtart Inc.

– Supported Languages: Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese(Simplified/Traditional), French, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Polish

– Release Date: February 13, 2025

– Available Platforms: Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch