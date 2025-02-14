OSL Unveils New Global Branding

A New Chapter of Growth

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group (863.HK), a publicly listed company dedicated to digital assets, today announced the launch of its new global branding, representing the Group’s renewed positioning, mission and vision in the rapidly evolving digital asset industry.

The new logo and branding of OSL will be highly recognisable by more target markets as the Group expands its offerings and presence across the global digital asset landscape. This transformation underscores OSL’s commitment to continuous innovation and its bold mission to create a world where individuals and businesses can access digital assets in a trusted and secure environment.

The new brand and identity reflect OSL’s growth and next exciting phase – as a global network of premier digital asset offerings accessible to a wider global audience.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and CEO of OSL Group, stated, “The OSL brand has been around since 2018. Rebranding OSL is about staying true to our core: Simply Crypto. By 2025, we’ll expand into markets with clear regulations, focusing on what we do best—harnessing crypto adoption into the financial system to benefit every individual and business. This is how we bring our vision to life – Open, Secure, Licensed.”

The new branding will be gradually rolled out across all OSL channels, coinciding with expanded offerings and improved user experiences on its platforms.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (formerly BC Technology Group) is at the forefront of the digital asset industry, striving for excellence in providing innovative solutions for institutions, professional, and retail investors. As a leading player in the digital asset space, OSL Group is committed to a long-term strategy.

With a rich history and experience in the sector, OSL Group is backed by a track record of regulatory compliance and excellence. OSL offers a comprehensive suite of services, including brokerage, institutional service and retail service, setting the standard of the regulated crypto industry.

Proudly the world’s first insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, OSL Group places paramount importance on regulatory compliance and security, upholding the highest industry standards. Our platform is designed to cater to institutional client, professional & retail investors, providing advanced products with deep liquidity and reliable customer support.

At OSL Group, we envision the future of finance in digital assets and are dedicated to guiding our clients through this dynamic landscape. Our team of experts brings together extensive experience in traditional finance, technology, and digital assets, ensuring that our clients receive top-tier support and service.

For more information, visit: group.osl.com