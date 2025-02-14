BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ –A news report by China.org.cn on China’s AI application:

See how AI has transformed Yiwu shop owners into polyglots in China!

A toy store owner speaks dozens of languages? No kidding? In Yiwu, the world’s largest wholesale hub for small manufactured items, there is more than one of such “language gurus.”

Well, these “magic tricks” are made possible by artificial intelligence technologies. Over the past two years, Yiwu has updated its online service platform with cutting-edge AI technologies; with its help, business owners there have actively adopted AI technologies to benefit their businesses. The “polyglot trick” is one of their fruits, via which they can have their digital avatars brand new goods in dozens of languages for offshore buyers.

Sun Lijuan is the first shop owner to have tried the new features. AI digital human technologies came into her life as a coincidence. But after she posted a video of “herself” speaking English, Arabic, Spanish, and Russian, many international merchants began to reach out to her, and one even flew all the way from Mexico to place orders.

Now, besides generating advertising videos in various languages, the Yiwu shop owners also made goods introduction pages or videos using AI. Their AI name cards came in multiple languages as well.

These business owners are not really language gurus, but they are skilled AI users.

In today’s China, the threshold for AI has been lowering. Take generative AI as an example, reports show that as of June 2024, the number of users of the said technology has hit 230 million, which means every one in six Chinese is utilizing generative AI products. AI technologies are profoundly altering the ways of living and production.

In Tangshan Cuigu Tech Park, Jiangning District, Nanjing, as the temperature rises to 26°C in the glass greenhouse at 1 p.m., the skylight opens and the circulation fans start spinning automatically. Farmers have long been used to these — Now, they are only responsible for work such as picking and lowering the tendrils, while watering, fertilizing, and temperature and humidity adjustments are all finished by AI. In Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, when farmers encounter a problem, they can always turn to a mobile Intelligent Agent Platform, where the digital avatar of Zhu Youyong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, will help solve the problem.

There are more practices of the sort. In some elderly care institutions in cities including Tianjin and Shanghai, nursing robots play chess with the elderly, sing songs for them, and chat with them in everyday life; in Suzhou’s High-Speed Rail New Town, using car-hailing apps to book unmanned automobiles have become a primary commuting choice for many white collars. AI technologies have stepped outside the lab and into every aspect of life at a stunning pace.

This is all possible thanks to the construction of China’s data infrastructure, and the upgrading of its computing power. It is an everyday reality because of the constant improvement in AI industrial systems, as well as the deep integration of AI technologies and traditional fields. Of course, it is made real because numerous ordinary people are open enough to embrace these innovations.

When small-business owners have broken language barriers with AI technologies, when farmers and blue collars adopt AI as their helpers in production, the innovative technology has stopped only being a spotlight in the tech competition arena, but has grown into an intelligent companion for the people with warmth.

