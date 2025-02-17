Thailand Cracks Down on Foreign Teachers with Tourist Visas

Thailand has launched a crackdown targeting foreign teachers working with tourist or transit visas in an attempt to strictly enforce employment laws in the education sector.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Labour, is part of a broader push to ensure that foreigners working in Thailand’s educational institutions hold the proper work permits.

Under the Emergency Decree on Foreigners’ Working Management, foreigners must obtain a non-immigrant visa along with a valid work permit to legally teach in Thailand.

Any violation of this regulation can lead to severe consequences for both the individuals and the institutions employing them.

The Labour Ministry’s “Arrest, Fine, Deport” campaign aims to tackle illegal foreign employment, particularly in sectors that are reserved for Thai nationals, such as education. The crackdown is a direct response to rising concerns about the growing number of foreign workers operating in violation of immigration and labor laws.

For institutions found to be hiring foreign teachers without proper documentation, fines can range from THB 10,000 to 100,000 (USD 297 – 2,969) per illegal employee. Those who repeatedly violate the rules may face more severe penalties, including fines of up to THB 200,000 (USD 5,939), one year in jail, and a three-year ban on employing foreign workers.

With many foreigners entering the country on tourist visas and taking up teaching positions, authorities are intensifying their efforts to close this loophole.

Foreign teachers, who are an integral part of the Thai education system, are now facing heightened scrutiny. Those who currently work on tourist or transit visas have been urged to rectify their status by obtaining the correct permits. Failure to do so could lead to deportation and an inability to re-enter Thailand for future employment.