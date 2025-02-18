BNH Hospital Goes 100% Paperless with InterSystems TrakCare EMR System

Private hospital in Thailand invests in change management program, engaging clinicians for future technology success

BANGKOK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — InterSystems announced that BNH Hospital in Bangkok has gone 100% paperless with a new InterSystems TrakCare® electronic medical record (EMR) system after investing in a change management program involving clinicians and managers. This significant change comes as part of Thailand’s ongoing efforts to modernize healthcare services and enhance patient care through digital transformation.



BNH Hospital building

BNH Hospital, Thailand’s first international private hospital, was founded in 1898. It was acquired by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), the largest private hospital group in Thailand, and is now part of the Samitivej group, includes six other hospitals. By adopting the TrakCare EMR system, Samitivej aims to enhance operational efficiency and facilitate the integration of new technologies, such as advanced data analytics, crucial for clinical decision-making.

Three Samitivej hospitals have used InterSystems TrakCare for nearly a decade, while four others previously used different EMR systems, complicating standardization for effective data analytics. InterSystems collaborated with Samitivej to implement TrakCare across the group, completing the last of the four new installations in April.

The transition to a new system at BNH Hospital, which had a heavily customized previous system, created opportunities for improvement. To ensure clinician adoption, InterSystems partnered with BNH Hospital on a change management program.

The program, led by surgeon and BNH Assistant Hospital Director Dr. Apichai Chaiyaroj, Dr. Natthinee Mattanapojanat, and Ms. Sareeyanan Sasiyabhand, received strong support from hospital executives and engaged clinicians from the start of the TrakCare implementation.

BNH Hospital achieved 100% clinician adoption of TrakCare since its initial implementation in February, surpassing the previous EMR system’s 70% adoption rate. With full adoption, BNH Hospital now enjoys improved access to clinical, operational, and financial data, providing a comprehensive view of patient information. Using the latest version of TrakCare without customizations facilitates future technology innovations and ensures compliance with Thailand’s regulatory requirements.

BNH Hospital’s leadership plans to involve clinicians in exploring additional TrakCare functionalities. Dr. Chaiyaroj emphasized their commitment to a fully paperless environment for inpatients and outpatients, focusing on creating a user-friendly system for doctors. He noted that collaboration with InterSystems has been vital, stating, “We’ve streamlined data entry into TrakCare and will leverage it fully, avoiding unnecessary add-ons.”

Regarding future plans, Dr. Chaiyaroj expressed excitement about engaging clinicians with more TrakCare features. “We’re looking forward to expanding closed-loop medication management, which we’ve successfully piloted, as well as diving into data analytics. We’re also integrating mobile devices, allowing for even greater accessibility for our doctors.”

Luciano Brustia, InterSystems Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, remarked, “Our collaboration with BNH Hospital on this change management process has been rewarding. The leadership of Dr. Chaiyaroj and his team has been crucial in ensuring a smooth transition and achieving 100% clinician engagement, a significant milestone for leveraging new technology to enhance patient care.”