Cellid to Exhibit Self-Developed Spectacle-Type AR Glasses at MWC Barcelona 2025

Unveiling a More Accessible, State-of-the-Art AR Glasses Reference Model

TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cellid Inc., a developer of AR glasses displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices, will exhibit at the world’s largest mobile exhibition, MWC Barcelona 2025, to be held in Barcelona, Spain from March 3 (Monday) to March 6 (Thursday), 2025.

According to IDC “Worldwide Augmented and Virtual Reality Hardware Forecast, 2022-2026” and the Japan Intellectual Property Research Institute, the technology trend is expected to shift from mobile devices to AR/MR glasses as computers continue to evolve into more user-friendly and personalized devices.

Cellid leads the AR industry in the development of cutting-edge technologies for AR glasses, such as the world’s largest viewing angle glass waveguide, which is as thin and light as ordinary eyeglass lenses and delivers crisp images, and full-color plastic waveguides. Through interactive demonstrations featuring real-world applications, including the reference design (verification model) of the AR glasses announced last November and the latest waveguide technology, visitors can experience the next generation of lightweight AR glasses seamlessly integrating into daily life.

Exhibition Outline

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025 – Thursday, March 6

Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain, Ground Level, Booth #6G15

Exhibits and Demonstrations:

Reference design for the latest waveguide and spectacle-type AR glasses

Demonstration utilizing reference design

Demonstration of the latest Waveguide products

About Cellid, Inc.

Cellid specializes in the development of advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and lightweight as standard eyeglass lenses, delivering clear images and one of the world’s largest fields of view for waveguides. Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the “Blending of Physical and Digital World,” making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Michael Kornspan

michael.kornspan@strategicpr.biz