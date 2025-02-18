Champasack Plans to Upgrade the Million-Year-Old Volcano Tourist Attraction from District to Provincial Level

Champasack Province is planning an upgrade for one of its most unique tourist destinations: the Million-Year-Old Volcano in Paksong District.

The site, which includes three extinct volcanoes—Phu Sanak, Phu Kaothok, and Phu Katae—will undergo development to elevate the area from a district-level attraction to a provincial and even national-level tourist site. The three volcanic mountains, all rising over 1,000 meters above sea level, are ideal spots for hiking and eco-tourism, with each peak looking to the Bolaven Plateau.

On 16 February, the Governor of Champasack Province, Alounxay Sounnalath, visited the site at Phu Katae, located in Nongyathueng village in Paksong district. He was accompanied by local officials, the Paksong Association of Young Businessmen, and tourism developers. During the visit, discussions focused on improving the site’s tourism potential, with plans to upgrade the infrastructure and services in the area.

The development plan will include improving the 17-kilometer road connecting Paksong District to the volcanic site, as well as establishing service areas, restaurants, cafes, and accommodations. The goal is to create a complete tourism circuit on the Bolaven Plateau, which will attract more visitors both locally and internationally.

Governor Alounxay emphasized the need for collaboration between the Department of Information, Culture and Tourism of Champasack Province, the Provincial Tourism Association, and private stakeholders to ensure the successful growth of the area. He noted that the first steps in the project would involve young entrepreneurs and other interested investors.

The Million-Year-Old Volcano site, covering 5 hectares, is known for its crater and its rich natural beauty. The crater sits at 1,300 meters and is surrounded by a 1,300-meter walking path. Five villages—Nongya Loum, Nongyathueng, Nong Samphan, Houay Vay, and Phou Dam Khouan—are located around the site, contributing to the region’s strong sense of community and potential for sustainable tourism development.

As part of a broader vision for the future, Paksong District will also be included in the city’s development plan, with a focus on tourism and other growth opportunities. This move is expected to open new doors for economic development and cultural exchange in the region, the governor said.