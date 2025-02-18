HOOKII Redefines Smart Lawn Care: 3D LiDAR & Vision Mower Navigation for 2X Faster, 95% Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HOOKII introduces the world’s first consumer robotic lawn mower powered by 3D LiDAR & Vision Fusion, delivering AI-driven precision cutting. Designed to mow 2X faster than manual methods with 95%+ coverage, it eliminates patchy results while dodging everything from toys to small animals.
Tech Breakthroughs:
- Smart 3D LiDAR & Vision Navigation – Scans your yard 200,000 times per second, adjusting in real time for unmatched precision (95%+ coverage, <2 cm accuracy).
- Mow Day or Night, Rain or Shine – AI-powered vision sees through fog and darkness with 98% accuracy.
- Wire-Free Setup: Map lawns via app in 3 mins – 15X faster than boundary wire systems
User Voice:
“My landscaper brother couldn’t believe the 95% coverage – HOOKII 3D LiDAR made my yard the envy of the neighborhood!”
——Laura Simmons | 2024 Early Adopter
Launch Deal:
- The first 1,000 buyers save $100 (CODE: HOOKIIPR100). Offer expires soon!
- Get up to 12% off and 4 free blade sets on qualifying orders!
Experience smarter, more sustainable lawn care today! Visit hookii.com to secure your exclusive offer.
