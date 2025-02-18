Platonic Unveils aOS™: The Operating System for Autonomous Finance

The Asset Operating System, aOS, unlocks global capital markets with intelligent, self-executing assets.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Platonic today introduced aOS™, a groundbreaking blockchain-native infrastructure that transforms static financial assets into programmable, AI-linked instruments capable of autonomous execution across markets. This innovation unlocks any asset to transact seamlessly, optimize value, and settle instantly—without manual intervention.

“The future of finance is autonomous, intelligent, and borderless,” said Violet Abtahi, CEO of Platonic. “We are architecting a world where value flows like information—aOS is the connective tissue of finance, enabling traditional institutions to participate in the digital-first economy, unlocking $400 trillion in assets that remain static, inefficient, and underutilized.”

A New Era for Financial Markets

Tomorrow’s financial system will look vastly different from the one we know today. A single, global capital market will emerge—one where assets are intelligent and autonomous. Tokenized ownership, real-time settlement, and AI-linked management will dissolve cross-border barriers, unlocking unprecedented liquidity and accessibility. Platonic’s aOS provides the infrastructure to bridge legacy systems into this autonomous economy—transforming static assets into dynamic, revenue-generating instruments for a truly global marketplace.

The platform’s patented architecture combines AI-linked smart contracts, unique privacy channels, and seamless private and public blockchain interoperability to automate complex financial processes that currently require extensive manual intervention. Early pilot programs with major financial institutions have demonstrated dramatic reductions in operational cost and counterparty risk, with one project successfully automating nearly $400 billion in foreign exchange trades.

AOS: The Foundation for the Autonomous Economy

The opportunity is extraordinary: tokenized assets are projected to reach up to $16 trillion by 2030, and aOS is designed to unlock this immense potential. By bridging legacy systems with decentralized networks, aOS empowers institutions to lead the shift into the digital-first era.

“Imagine a future where private equities, real estate holdings, and even personal financial data become dynamic, revenue-generating instruments,” said Abtahi. “That future is closer than we think, and aOS is the catalyst making it a reality.”

About Platonic

Platonic is a leading innovator in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, transforming the way global markets operate. By harnessing AI, secure encryption, and decentralized technologies, Platonic builds the bridge between legacy systems and digital finance. Its groundbreaking solutions empower institutions to evolve, stay ahead of change, and embrace the digital economy—converging traditional and digital ecosystems into a single, unified global capital market driven by intelligent, self-executing assets.

For more information about aOS, visit platonic.io .

