Transformation and rapid development of Visionary through the business integration

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On January 26, 2025, Visionary’s 2024 Annual Conference was held in Toronto, celebrating the successful listing of Visionary’s Pegasus New Energy Vehicles, SBS Green Energy, UBX FinTech, and American Precision Biotech on the U.S. OTC market. 2024 is a year of strategic business transformation of Visionary and is also a year of relentless hard work for its people. With the strong support of various sectors of society, business partners, colleagues, and clients, Visionary forged ahead with unity and determination. Facing the global market, Visionary successfully transitioned from a traditional education industry to a high-tech diversified multinational conglomerate through continuous business integration. After the integration, Visionary has not only significantly enhanced its core competitiveness but also promised a substantial revenue growth in future. Undoubtedly, the at-home cancer self-testing product filled the gap in world market, as well as the first Canadian independently developed clean energy vehicle brand has been commercially launched. Furthermore, Visionary Pegasus New Energy Vehicles, SBS Green Energy, UBX FinTech, and American Precision Biotech have been successfully listed on the U.S. OTC market along with a plan to transfer to the Nasdaq listing in 2026.

The world today is undergoing a major change that has not been seen in a century. This is a change in the world, the era, and the history. At the same time, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial changes are developing in depth. Science and technology have become the leading force that drives fundamental changes and all-round reshaping of the way of thinking, organizational structure and operation mode of human society, providing us with new major opportunities for innovation, reshaping and promoting development, and also bringing new challenges. How to develop and peacefully achieve win-win situation has also become a proposition for all countries in the world to think about together.

In this new era of great change, Visionary Holdings is also facing huge challenges and opportunities. How to develop and where to go in the future are critical questions that Visionary is seriously contemplating today. Reflecting on Visionary’s development journey, we firmly believe in the importance of innovation. To better achieve Visionary’s strategic goals and fulfill our social responsibilities, we must steadfastly pursue truth, face difficulties head-on, and continue to rely on the strong support of various sectors in the United States, Canada, and our homeland. Focusing on the aspect of innovation will lead Visionary navigate through this era of great transformation. We will gather global elites, commit ourselves in the development of cutting-edge technologies, break through technological barriers, promote progress of the society, and create a better future for humanity. Every breakthrough is the best reward to the society.

Looking ahead, Visionary will continue to expand its business landscape, deepen international cooperation, and promote global development. We uphold integrity and responsibility, earning the trust and respect of our clients. We are determined to create an even more glorious chapter, becoming a leader in the industry that shapes the future. From now on, Visionary aims to become an open, cooperative, and mutually beneficial listed company accelerator platform, selflessly taking on social responsibilities, creating maximum value for shareholders, and helping partners achieve their capital dreams.

