RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT WITH LAUNCH OF IMPACT INDEX TO HOLD BUSINESS ACCOUNTABLE

Bambuddha Group White Paper and Impact Index Insights Set the Agenda for ‘The Future of Work 2035 with Responsible Leadership’

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ‘Responsible Leadership 2035’ is on the agenda at the Bambuddha Group’s Round Table with the launch of a White Paper that shines the spotlight on leadership responsibility to reimagine the future of work through flexibility, collaboration and ESG-driven leadership as calls for return to work face ongoing headwinds.

‘The Future of Work 2035 – Responsible Leadership Imperatives to Drive Growth’ White Paper sets a clear vision for workplace practice in 2035, leaving no doubt that a new era in corporate leadership is no longer a nice-to-have, but critical for the survival of business, no matter the size.

“As Australia grapples with complex challenges, the role of CEOs as responsible leaders has never been more crucial,” says Anna Sheppard, Founder and CEO of Bambuddha Group, the social enterprise that offers game-changing leadership coaching to achieve equality, fairness and kindness in workplaces across the globe. Sheppard is the author of the Responsible Leadership 2035 White Paper, published in December 2024.

Grounded by insights from the Impact Index, ‘The Future of Work 2035 – Responsible Leadership Imperatives to Drive Growth’ roundtable explores the transformative power of leadership grounded in ESG principles. The event will see CEOs from three diverse industries across Diagnostics, Technology, and Entertainment to explore the future of Responsible Leadership and identify key focus areas for the next decade, with an emphasis on reimagining the future of work (WFH, flexibility, and collaboration), prioritising ESG and societal impact as core business strategies and understanding DEI in the now and how this becomes embedded into a long-term strategy.

ABOUT BAMBUDDHA GROUP

Bambuddha Group is an award-winning advisory and training firm, dedicated to catalysing a global shift towards responsible leadership and sustainable practices by fostering a culture of compassion, empowerment, and kindness within organisations worldwide.

By 2035, our vision is to see a world where every decision-maker leads for humanity, where organisations thrive sustainably, and where success is measured not only by financial gains but also by positive impacts on society and the environment.

Programs provide access to literacy training, industry-leading coaches, executive education, and many resources to embed sustainable change and inclusive practices for people, customers, the community, and the environment.

Bambuddha Group has won multiple awards for work in this space, including being recognised as one of the” Top 10 Leadership Development Training and Coaching Companies 2021 in APAC”, Top 50 leading light for APAC, Top 50 most impactful LinkedIn Influencers, Finalists for Telstra Best of Business Awards for Accelerating Women and now join the world stage as thought leader of the year at the Women who change the world awards in London in early April.

ABOUT BAMBUDDHA IMPACT INDEX

The Bambuddha Impact Index is grounded in transformational leadership theory, systems theory, positive psychology, corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainable development, and social justice. It integrates inclusive leadership and community engagement models emphasising empowerment, accountability, and holistic, long-term strategies for social, environmental, and organisational change.

The framework elucidates the intricate relationship between ESG practices and profitability, fostering a deep understanding of how responsible actions drive financial outcomes. It ensures decision-makers understand the importance of sustainability initiatives by highlighting tangible outcomes, opportunities and their competitive advantage in order to guide leaders toward success.

ABOUT ANNA SHEPPARD

Anna Sheppard is a Stevie award-winning inspirational speaker and emcee and the founder and CEO of Bambuddha Group. Anna spends much of their time working as an inspirational speaker, producer, and consultant with organisations and leaders who want to understand the benefits of social responsibility through a world-leading Kindness methodology.

BAMBUDDHA ON SOCIAL