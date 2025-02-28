A*STAR And MojiaBio To Develop Next-gen Sustainable Biomanufacturing Platform In Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This initiative aims to produce eco-friendly bio-based molecules from low-cost, eco-friendly sources. Key benefits include:

Cost-parity with conventional methods: Unlike existing bio-based molecules production, this initiative aims to achieve cost-parity with conventional processes by utilising low-cost renewable sources like methanol.

Wide-ranging industry applications: The sustainable bio-based molecules produced can be used for wide-ranging industrial applications in textiles, automotive, personal care, and coatings industries.

Boosting Singapore’s green economy: This effort strengthens Singapore’s leadership in the global bioeconomy, which can lead to high-value job creation in sustainable biomanufacturing.

SINGAPORE – MojiaBio, a leading innovator in green chemistry and sustainable biomanufacturing, will be developing an SGD 44.8 million state-of-the-art Sustainable Biomanufacturing Technology Platform (SBTP) with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). By integrating advanced synthetic biology and bioprocessing innovations, the SBTP aims to position Singapore as a global leader in sustainable biomanufacturing, accelerating the transition to a circular bioeconomy and net-zero future.

Unlike other existing bio-based molecules in the market, the SBTP aims to pioneer the production of a range of high-value bio-based molecules that are cost-competitive and serve the needs of various industries. This is made possible due to the innovative use of cost-effective sources like methanol and ethylene glycol, which enables the platform to produce scalable, sustainable alternatives to conventional chemical processes. This includes the production of 1,3-propanediol (PDO), a key ingredient for a broad array of industries such as skincare products, coatings and biodegradable plastics.

Building Singapore’s Capabilities in Green Biomanufacturing

The global market for green chemicals is projected to reach USD 200 billion (around SGD 270 billion) by 2030, driven by increasing demand for sustainable alternatives to their fossil-based counterparts. This collaboration will help Singapore build up our synthetic biology capabilities, which will help position us to capture a share of this growing market and contribute to the development of new economic opportunities in the green economy.

At the heart of the SBTP is MojiaBio’s proprietary Cn+Bio™ pathway and OrthBio® bioconversion process, designed to convert low-cost, renewable sources into bio-based molecules. This will be developed in close collaboration with A*STAR Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (A*STAR SIFBI)—which will provide expertise on enzyme engineering—to ensure a faster, more reliable, and higher-yield conversion.

“The SBTP will not only produce bio-based molecules but also support downstream application research to synthesise high-value sustainable products for different industries,” said Dr Ramon Gonzalez, MojiaBio CSO. “Through our partnership with A*STAR, we will be able to accelerate the commercialisation of green PDO to meet the growing demands and needs of the market.”

The SBTP leverages advanced synthetic biology and integrates the National University of Singapore (NUS)’ computational modelling expertise to engineer enzymes and microbial strains, optimising them as biocatalysts. Unlike conventional fermentation methods, the platform operates independently of its host cell metabolism, which significantly enhances energy efficiency, scalability, and sustainability while reducing production costs.

Professor Tan Sze Wee, Assistant Chief Executive from A*STAR Biomedical Research Council said, “The SBTP marks a significant step forward in sustainable biomanufacturing for Singapore, demonstrating how synthetic biology can unlock cost-effective productions of scalable value-added ingredient alternatives. By leveraging synthetic biology and enzyme engineering capabilities at A*STAR SIFBI and A*STAR Institute of Sustainability for Chemicals, Energy and Environment (A*STAR ISCE2) and forming strategic private-public partnerships, we are laying the foundation for further advancements in sustainable biomanufacturing across multiple industries. This collaboration will not only accelerate Singapore’s bioeconomy growth but also underscore our commitment to advancing in value-added ingredient innovation and green technologies.”

Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said: “Singapore has been developing our capabilities in industrial biotechnology as part of a push for sustainable manufacturing. The SBTP demonstrates how leading companies can partner Singapore’s research ecosystem to innovate and commercialise novel products that improve the quality of life, while meeting sustainability commitments. We welcome more like-minded companies to create solutions through Singapore that can further grow Asia’s bioeconomy sector.”

Advancing Green Economy: Building a Sustainable Future Together

The SBTP aligns with the Singapore Green Plan 2030 targets and global sustainability goals, such as reducing carbon emissions and promoting a circular economy. Compared to conventional methods, bio-based molecules produced through this platform offer significant environmental benefits over conventional processes, including:

Reduced energy use: Renewable sources (e.g. methanol and ethylene glycol) require less energy to process.

Lower carbon footprint: Bio-based production typically emits significantly less carbon dioxide than conventional chemical processes by around 60%.

Fewer pollutants: Bio-based methods produce fewer harmful emissions, such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulphur oxides (SOx).

“This collaboration exemplifies our vision to create impactful, sustainable solutions for the future,” said Dr Gonzalez. “MojiaBio is also making strides to establish our operational headquarters and a dedicated research laboratory in Singapore to accelerate commercialisation of other green chemicals to contribute to Singapore’s bioeconomy and the global transition toward sustainability.”

1 “Green Chemicals Market – Global Industry Assessment and Forecast.” Vantage Market Research, 4 July 2023, www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-chemicals-market-1347.

About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis.

About A*STAR Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (A*STAR SIFBI)

A*STAR Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (A*STAR SIFBI)’s vision is to be an innovation engine for health and well-being, focusing on the Asian phenotype. Our two strategic pillars are: 1) Developing sustainable, value-added ingredients for food and consumer care; and 2) Optimizing health and wellbeing within the Asian phenotype. We prioritize consumer acceptance, considering taste, texture, and nutrition, alongside sustainable and safe food production. Understanding sensory preferences and the Asian phenotype allows us to tailor food designs to meet consumer needs and improve population health and wellness. We directly impact food resilience, population health, economic growth, and talent development. We envision Singapore as a leading hub for Asian food and nutrition research, fostering industry partnerships and regional collaboration to advance this critical field. This is achieved through public-private partnerships locally and globally. Learn more about SIFBI.

About MojiaBio

MojiaBio is a pioneering leader in industrial biomanufacturing, revolutionizing the production of commodities, materials, and chemicals through sustainable and green processes. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and demand-driven innovation, MojiaBio is committed to creating transformative solutions that shape the future of multiple industries. For more information on MojiaBio.