Lao Students Showcase Skills at Japanese Speech Event

On 1 March, the 22nd Japanese Speech Contest took place at the Lao-Japan Budo Center in Vientiane Capital. Japanese-language learners in Laos delivered speeches in front of a large audience, with their teachers, friends, and families cheering them on.

This year, 17 participants competed in the reading section, 14 in the one-minute speech section, and 9 in the three-minute speech section. They were chosen from 137 applicants through a preliminary selection process by the organizing committee, which includes representatives from the Japanese Embassy and Japanese language institutes in Laos.

Japan’s Ambassador to Laos, Koizumi Tsutomu, encouraged the contestants and thanked everyone involved in improving Japanese language education in Laos. He stated, “The Embassy of Japan is happy to support students learning Japanese, as well as those who help them.”

The competition focused on language ability, knowledge, and communication skills.

In the three-minute speech section, Nilanda Somphouthaveep took first place, with Lia Yang coming in second and Angkham Vonglachit placing third.

In the one-minute speech section, Vilatda Phiakham won first place, followed by Soulideth Khammany in second place and Khueangern Chanlivong in third place.

The contest plays a key role in developing people who can strengthen ties between Japan and Laos. Many past winners have continued studying Japanese, with some going on to study in Japan or work for Japanese companies.

Officials and guests at the event included Phout Simmalavong, Minister of Education and Sports and President of the Lao-Japan Friendship Association; Ponmek Dalaloy, Former President of the Lao-Japan Friendship Association; and Daravone Kittaphan, Deputy Minister of Education and Sports.

This contest has been held every year since 2004, giving Japanese-language learners a chance to demonstrate their skills in public. It also helps them improve their communication and public speaking abilities.

By encouraging interest in the Japanese language and fostering mutual understanding between the two countries, the contest is expected to continue in the future.