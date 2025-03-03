Lao Journalists Go Green with Mass Media Environment Training

Reporters from various provinces in Laos have gained valuable insights into reporting on green and sustainable development, as well as gender equality, through the Green Action through Media, Mass Organization and Civil Society in Laos (GAMCIL) project.

The achievements of this initiative were highlighted at the 2nd annual GAMCIL meeting, held in Vientiane on 28 February, and hosted by the Lao Journalists’ Association in partnership with CARE International in Laos.

Co-chairing the meeting, President of the Lao Journalists’ Association, Savankhone Razmountry, stated that the primary objective of the GAMCIL project was to enhance the professional skills of journalists in both state and legally registered social media entities in Laos. This included improving their use of technology to reduce news production times, particularly on digital and social media platforms, in creative and effective ways.

Savankhone assured that journalists who participated in the project and broadened their skills would be able to provide readers and viewers with higher-quality information about sustainable green development in Laos. He also expressed gratitude to the European Union (EU) and CARE International in Laos for their support and cooperation, emphasizing that the project had achieved significant success over the past two years.

The GAMCIL initiative has played a vital role in upgrading reporters’ skills in utilizing digital systems to promote the country’s development in environmentally friendly ways. This includes raising public awareness on green issues and encouraging broader participation in environmental protection efforts.

Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Phosy Keomanivong, noted that the project had been systematically implemented according to plan, providing training for journalists across central, northern, and southern regions of Laos. He highlighted that the GAMCIL project had organized an online competition for reporters covering green issues, which allowed them to share their experiences and lessons learned with more seasoned journalists from Thailand.

Phosy expressed confidence that the skills acquired through the GAMCIL project would enable Lao journalists to produce higher-quality news that was informative, clear, and timely, particularly in the field of sustainable green development. He added that reporters were expected to apply their new knowledge to deliver more meaningful and relevant content to the public.