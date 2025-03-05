Laos Set to Strengthen Pilot Training, Improve Aviation Safety

Laos is set to strengthen its aviation sector through expanded pilot training and safety programs.

Under a new agreement with Partners in Aviation and Communications Technology (PACTEC), Laos will introduce new training courses for emerging pilots, including the addition of a small twin-engine trainer aircraft to conduct training within the country.

This program will train four to six student pilots annually, addressing the growing demand for skilled pilots and reducing the need for overseas training.

The project aims to improve aviation communication skills through English proficiency training for over 700 Lao aviation professionals. It will introduce testing for the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Level 6 language standards. PACTEC will also strengthen the sector by offering maintenance technician courses and support for air traffic control and safety management.

The organisation is further planning to assist in implementing the Lao State Safety Programme and the Safety Management System, which are crucial to ensuring compliance with international aviation standards.

The agreement was signed on 27 February by Saykham Thammanosouth, the Director General of the Public Works and Transport Institute, and Eric Walter, PACTEC International Country Director in Laos, according to the civil aviation flight training centre website.

PACTEC International is a humanitarian NGO registered in Switzerland and has been working with the Lao Department of Civil Aviation since 2004.

The program’s first phase ran until 2016 and focused on teaching general English to Lao pilots and air traffic controllers to meet ICAO Language Proficiency Requirements.

The second phase, from 2016 to 2019, is less documented, but it’s likely that PACTEC expanded their training offerings, possibly introducing more specialized programs and building on the momentum from the first phase. This period would have strengthened the ongoing support for Lao aviation.

From 2019 to 2024, the third phase saw significant developments, including the opening of a Civil Aviation Flight Training Centre in Laos.

This phase also included the Professional Pilot Program, which is an intensive three-year program emphasizing multi-crew coordination training and Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) standards. It also involved college-level courses, ground school, and professional flight training.

The fourth phase, running until 2029, will see PACTEC introduce new pilot training courses, including a single-engine instrument rating for Laos, an ATPL theory course, and a flight instructor course.

Lao Strengthens International Cooperation to Boost Aviation Safety

This initiative comes at a time when aviation safety is under scrutiny globally.

In recent weeks, there have been several high-profile aviation incidents worldwide, including a mid-air collision near Washington D.C. on 29 January, which resulted in 67 fatalities.

A small plane crash in Alaska also claimed the lives of all 10 on board on 7 February.

Only a few months back, a Jeju Airplane crash killed 179 people at Muan International Airport, South Korea.

In fact, pilot error has been identified as a significant factor in many recent crashes and near-misses, prompting calls for stricter penalties for pilots who disregard air traffic control instructions, according to NBC news.

In this context, Laos’ efforts to enhance pilot training and aviation safety are particularly timely.

By improving local training capabilities and ensuring that pilots meet international standards, Laos aims to reduce the risk of such incidents and support the growth of its aviation sector.