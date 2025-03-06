Ananda Unveils MIRA VALLEY: A $1.4 Billion Luxury Residential Project in Phuket’s Hidden Valley, Nestled Within 8,000 Acres of Untouched Forest.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2025 – Ananda Development has announced, a landmark luxury residential project spanning 8,000 acres of Phuket’s largest untouched forest. Located between Kamala Mountain and Bang Niao Dum Reservoir, this groundbreaking development features over 100 kilometers of pristine nature trails and exclusive equestrian facilities. A $1.4 billion adventure in luxury, where leisure meets legacy.

“MIRA VALLEY redefines luxury living in Phuket with its prime location—just 15 minutes to beaches, top schools, shopping, and medical hubs. As the 15-Minute Centre of Living, it offers the perfect blend of tranquility and urban convenience.”

The project’s first phase encompasses 55 acres, allocate over 20% (LEED platinum criteria) of the total land area dedicated to be ecologically preserved under the concept “Hidden Valley – Nature’s Backyard.” At its heart lies the innovative Sandals & Boots Club, an exclusive social hub designed for all generations. The club features a luxurious pool, state-of-the-art fitness center with stream, sauna, ice bath recovery facilities, tennis courts, padle, multi-purpose sports facilities, scenic cycling and trail-running routes, a cozy café, and a gourmet restaurant.

MIRA VALLEY introduces diverse residential options, including the ultra-exclusive Anann Villas – 12 private pool villas is uniquely crafted to reflect its owner’s lifestyle, designed as private hillside sanctuaries, offer panoramic views connects you to nature and seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces starting at USD 2.3 million, Mount Mono luxury villas from USD 1 million, and Punyisa Pachira, the latest creation by renowned designer and interior architect Mary Pakamard, redefines luxury villa living with masterful design, bespoke craftsmanship, and curated artistic details. 9 units form USD 3.4 million. The development also, offers exclusive Land Parcels for your dream villas, and Town Square, a sophisticated lifestyle hub with boutique retail outlets.

“MIRA VALLEY is a reflection of Ananda’s vision to create a Luxury Residential Project in Phuket’s Hidden Valley, Nestled Within 8,000 Acres of Untouched Forest. While the island continues to thrive as a global real estate destination, infrastructure remains a key challenge. With our 220 acres property and in collaboration with Toscana Valley Khao Yai, we saw the opportunity to introduce a development that not only offers luxury living but also establishes a strong infrastructure foundation for long-term growth,” said Chanond Ruangkritya, CEO of Ananda Development PCL.

The project emphasizes sustainability through underground power lines, solar power systems, an advanced water management, aiming to achieve LEED certification. Strategic partnerships include Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Mount. Mono and Punyisa Pachira.

Patcharavalai Ruangkritya, CEO of MIRA VALLEY Phuket, shared, “Our goal is to cultivate a vibrant, high-quality community that thrives in harmony with nature. MIRA VALLEY is designed for individuals and families who prioritize well-being, sustainability, and an adventurous lifestyle. We invite like-minded residents to embrace a new way of living—where modern comforts, green spaces, and world-class infrastructure come together to create Phuket’s most forward-thinking residential community.”

About Ananda Development

Ananda Development Public Company Limited is a leader in condominium development in prime locations along Bangkok Skytrain routes through well-known brands such as IDEO, IDEO MOBI, and Ashton. With a total project value exceeding THB 233 billion, Ananda has established strategic partnerships with global industry leaders including Porsche Design (2024) introducing Porsche Design Tower Bangkok—the first in Asia, The Ascott (2018), Mitsui Fudosan (2013) and Prudential (2006-2012). For more information www.ananda.co.th