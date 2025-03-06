ARC’TERYX unites pioneering women in Chamonix to explore ‘The Mountain Classroom’

SHE, THE MOUNTAIN

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “In front of a mountain, everyone is same.” This quote comes from ARC’TERYX athlete Yang Xiaohua (Charlotte), one of the leading participants in the first documentary recently released by ARC’TERYX titled SHE, THE MOUNTAIN. As the Chinese athlete most likely to become the first female from China to obtain the International Federation of Mountain Guides Associations (IFMGA) certification, Yang combines skill and passion to redefine limits on alpine terrain.

To empower mountaineers and highlight the strength of women in alpinism, Yang Xiaohua, Ni Ni, a famous movie and TV actress, and Zhou Yijun, a documentary director and writer, traveled to Mont Blanc, France, the birthplace of alpine sports, to kick off ‘The Mountain Classroom’. Together, they continue to ascend, becoming mountains in their respective areas of expertise. Hand in hand, they support each other’s breakthroughs, much like the rolling mountains around them. ARC’TERYX brought them together in Mont Blanc to celebrate women’s power in alpinism – SHE, THE MOUNTAIN.



Her Path: Breaking Barriers

Yang Xiaohua, 2021 Golden Rhino Award winner for Best Climbing Achievement, confronted gender bias early on. At her award ceremony, she was dubbed “the beauty” instead of being fully recognized—a moment that galvanized her resolve. “Beyond summits, I fight for change,” she states. Despite language hurdles, injuries and grueling training, Yang strives to pave the way for Chinese female climbers. Now preparing for the IFMGA certification (unachieved by any Chinese citizen), she sees mountains as life’s passion: “I was born for the mountains.”

In Chamonix, Yang guided Ni Ni and Zhou through technical climbs, culminating in their shared lesson.

For Ni Ni, the expedition mirrored acting: “Mountains are obstacles and starting points.” Facing Mont Blanc’s brutal winds, she found the mountains to be similar to her acting career in that both require absolute purity. “Both realms demand absolute focus,” she reflects.

Zhou Yijun, a war correspondent-turned-writer, connected climbing to her past. Asked during combat training for “needing pink armor,” she now defies stereotypes. “Pink or not, competence defines success. In professional fields—whether as a writer, a mountain guide, or an actress—capability trumps all. We should never lower the standards based on gender,” she asserts.

On Mont Blanc, trust and strength flowed silently between the three women. Roped together on precipitous slopes, their bond transcended words—a testament to how mountains forge unspoken solidarity.

In life’s relentless climb, each woman ascends her own summit, redefining herself with every step.

“The mountains make us better,” ARC’TERYX accompanies every one of them as they continue to evolve and break through. In the wider world, with more and more of them, we are moving towards new heights together.