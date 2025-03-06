Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE to Deliver 1.8 GWh DC of Energy Storage Systems for Aypa Power in Key U.S. Markets

KITCHENER, ON , March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. (CSI Solar), has secured Battery Supply Agreements and Long-Term Service Agreements (LTSA) for two major battery energy storage projects in the United States, developed by Aypa Power.

The agreements cover the supply and commissioning of a 160 MW AC/806 MWh DC Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in California and a 200 MW AC/998 MWh DC BESS in Texas. The projects will deploy approximately 370 SolBank 3.0 units, with construction expected to commence in Q3 2025. Following commissioning, e-STORAGE will oversee system maintenance and operations under a 20-year LTSA, ensuring long-term performance and reliability.

These projects will strengthen grid resilience and support renewable energy integration in key U.S. markets. e-STORAGE, a Tier 1 global provider of energy storage solutions, will integrate its proprietary SolBank 3.0 battery energy storage solution, featuring lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology, an active balancing battery management system, and advanced liquid cooling to ensure safety and performance.

Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, commented, “We are proud to support Aypa Power in delivering utility-scale energy storage projects that will play a pivotal role in enhancing grid flexibility and reliability. Our SolBank technology is designed to provide safe, high-performance energy storage solutions that meet the growing demands of the market. These projects highlight the increasing role of battery storage in stabilizing renewable energy supply, and we remain committed to driving innovation and delivering high-quality solutions that support a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.”

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 142 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 8 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of September 30, 2024, boasting a US$3.2 billion contracted backlog as of November 30, 2024. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 26 GWp of solar and 66 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About e-STORAGE

e-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery production capacity of 20 GWh. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.

About Aypa Power

Aypa Power is a Blackstone portfolio company that develops, owns, and operates utility-scale energy storage and hybrid renewable energy projects. As an independent power producer, Aypa was founded to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and make a positive impact in the fight against climate change, while improving grid reliability and resiliency. Aypa has been at the forefront of energy storage development since its first energy storage project came online in 2018. The company currently has more than 22 GW in development across North America. For more information, follow Aypa Power on LinkedIn or visit www.aypa.com.

