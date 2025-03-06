CoinEx Sponsors National Chess Championships in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CoinEx is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) Chess Championships, a prestigious national-level tournament set to take place from March 13 to 16 at the FPJ Arena in San Jose, Batangas. This event will bring together the country’s top chess talents, showcasing their skills and competing for the chance to represent the Philippines on an international stage.



CoinEx Sponsors NCFP

The tournament holds significant importance, as the champions in each category will earn the honor of representing the Philippines at the Asian Youth Chess Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand. This opportunity highlights the growing prominence of Filipino chess players and underscores CoinEx’s commitment to supporting sports and youth development in the region.

In addition to sponsoring the event, #CoinEx is thrilled to collaborate with Anichess, a free-to-play online chess game that introduces a unique twist by incorporating spells to add an extra layer of strategy. Developed by Animoca Brands in partnership with Chess.com. Anichess will be exhibiting during the event, showcasing its innovative approach to blending traditional chess with modern gaming elements. This collaboration reflects CoinEx’s dedication to fostering innovation and bringing cutting-edge solutions to the chess community.

CoinEx’s involvement in the NCFP Chess Championships aligns with its mission to support education, sports, and technology. By sponsoring this event, CoinEx aims to promote chess as a tool for developing critical thinking, strategy, and discipline among young players. Furthermore, the partnership with AniChess highlights the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional games and create new opportunities for players and enthusiasts alike.

The NCFP Chess Championships promise to be an exciting and competitive event, with participants striving for the chance to represent their country on an international stage. CoinEx is honored to be part of this journey, supporting the growth of chess in the Philippines and empowering the next generation of chess champions.

About CoinEx:

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a “user-first” service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.