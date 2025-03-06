Laos-United Kingdom Trade Reaches USD 38.3 Million in 2024

Trade between Laos and the United Kingdom totaled USD 38.3 million in 2024, the Lao Ministry of Industry and Trade revealed.

Laos imported USD 20.4 million worth of goods from the UK and exported goods for approximately USD 17.9 million. Key Lao exports included shoes, clothing, sugar, and hats, while the UK mainly supplied alcohol, wine, beer, and vehicles.

For comparison, Laos recorded USD 15.6 billion in total trade in 2023, with imports reaching USD 7.2 billion, a 5 percent rise from 2022.

Currently, Laos trades with over 60 countries, including 42 that benefit from preferential agreements, such as the UK. These trade privileges help boost economic cooperation between the two nations.

Beyond Trade

The UK is also partnering Laos with environmental projects, focusing on climate finance, sustainable energy and green urban planning, as part of the move for Laos to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Through the Biodiversity Landscapes Fund, the UK is providing up to EUR 17 million (USD 18.3 million) for projects across Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia between 2023 to 2030. Additionally, it has pledged EUR 95 million (USD 102.5 million) to support biodiversity and climate initiatives in the region until 2030.

In the field of education, the UK provides scholarships like the Chevening program, which enables Lao students to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK. It also supports English language training and collaborates with Lao universities to improve education quality and human capital development.

The UK re-established its embassy in Laos in 2013 after a 27-year absence, with a mission to strengthen bilateral ties by engaging with the Lao government, businesses, and civil society.