Luang Prabang Earns Global Recognition for Sustainable Tourism

Laos’ popular world heritage town of Luang Prabang has clinched third place in the Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards for “Destination Management” at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany, on 4 March.

The award celebrates the city’s successful efforts in sustainable tourism, including responsible visitor management and crisis recovery.

This recognition highlights Luang Prabang’s commitment to preserving its World Heritage status while fostering sustainable tourism growth.

The Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards highlights the most inspiring sustainable tourism initiatives across six categories: Destination Management, Nature & Scenery, Environment & Climate, Culture & Tradition, Thriving Communities, and Business & Marketing. These awards are based on nominations for the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories.

Laos is the first country in the CLMV group (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam) to receive such an honor.

Looking ahead, Luang Prabang’s provincial government plans to enhance the criteria and indicators for each area as part of its application for Green Destination Certification.

This certification, awarded by the Green Tourism Organization—a global leader in sustainability certification for tourism destinations and businesses, and recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)—will further solidify the town’s commitment to sustainable tourism.