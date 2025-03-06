Lunit Expands Partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Largest Medical Group to Deploy AI Chest X-Ray Solution

Following last year’s success, Lunit secures a second contract with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, analyzing 1 million chest X-rays over three years

SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced a second agreement with Cloud Solutions, a subsidiary of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (HMG), Saudi Arabia’s largest medical organization. Building on the success of their 2023 collaboration , Lunit will now supply its AI-powered chest X-ray analysis solution, Lunit INSIGHT CXR, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the next three years, analyzing approximately 1 million chest X-ray images.



Lunit and HMG representatives at ECR 2025. From left: Abdelrahman Elgammal, EMEA Customer Success Manager, Lunit; Abdulaziz Muawwadh, Cloud Solutions IT RIS&PACS Implementation Manager, HMG; Teri Thomas, Chief Business Officer, Lunit; and Jaemin Oh, EMEA General Manager, Lunit. (Photo: Lunit)

This latest contract expands on Lunit’s initial partnership with HMG, which introduced Lunit INSIGHT MMG to support breast cancer screening across the Kingdom. With Lunit INSIGHT CXR, the collaboration aims to enhance diagnostic precision and efficiency in detecting critical chest abnormalities, including lung cancer, tuberculosis, and pneumonia.

“We are proud to further strengthen our collaboration with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “This second contract underscores the value of our AI solutions and reflects our shared commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation.”

Revolutionizing Diagnostics with AI

Lunit INSIGHT CXR leverages advanced AI technology to detect chest abnormalities with high accuracy, enabling faster, more precise diagnoses and optimized clinical workflows. Its deployment aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which emphasizes healthcare innovation and digital transformation.

Driving Regional Growth in AI Healthcare

According to Markets and Data , Saudi Arabia’s AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.97%, growing from USD 34.37 million in 2023 to USD 231.77 million by 2031. This second contract strengthens Lunit’s foothold in a region poised for rapid adoption of AI-powered healthcare solutions.

“Expanding our partnership with HMG demonstrates the growing demand for AI-powered diagnostics across the Middle East,” added Suh. “We are excited to continue supporting Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation while addressing key challenges such as radiologist shortages.”

###

About Lunit