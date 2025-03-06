Samitivej Hospital Expands Pediatric Care with New Children’s Hospital

Bangkok’s Samitivej Hospital has officially opened its newly expanded International Children’s Hospital at the Samitivej Srinakarin location, marking a key milestone in its commitment to pediatric care.

The expansion, which involved a THB 2 billion (USD 59.4 million) investment, strengthens the hospital’s position as a leader in the Asia-Pacific region, providing advanced treatments and specialized care for children both in Thailand and internationally.

The newly upgraded facility is designed to handle complex pediatric cases, offering a range of specialized services.

Samitivej International Children’s Hospital provides comprehensive heart care, from open-heart surgery to minimally invasive catheterization for children with heart conditions. It also offers advanced treatments for blood disorders and cancers, including Haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) and CAR-T Cell Therapy. The hospital is equipped to manage a wide range of pediatric and newborn surgeries, with specialized expertise in treating complex conditions from head to toe. Additionally, the hospital offers innovative solutions for children suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, including Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) implants.

The hospital’s new eight-floor building features 111 beds, with 12 beds designated for critically ill children and 8 neonatal intensive care beds. The facility integrates cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency and enhance patient care.

Among its features is a hybrid operating room, which allows for precision-driven surgeries using advanced biplane imaging technology. The hospital also has multidisciplinary pediatric specialties, which enable the treatment of rare and complex conditions. It provides advanced neonatal and pediatric intensive care, particularly for premature infants weighing under 500 grams, and includes a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center with robotic-assisted therapies.

Samitivej International Children’s Hospital also offers a range of services designed to support international patients. These services include pre-arrival teleconsultations, multilingual care teams, and medical evacuation and repatriation support, ensuring families from around the world can access the care they need.

The hospital has built strong global partnerships to enhance its capabilities in treating critically ill children. Through collaborations with Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in the United States and Takatsuki General Hospital in Japan, Samitivej gains access to the latest pediatric advancements and specialized care, especially in areas like neonatal and allergy treatments.

To further improve patient care, Samitivej has integrated digital healthcare innovations. The hospital has launched the Well Kidz app, which allows families to manage medical records, appointments, and access remote consultations. Additionally, Smart ER and ambulance services enable real-time monitoring, ensuring rapid emergency responses. Other technological advancements include AI-powered Smart OPD and IPD services, which assist with cost estimation, queue tracking, and seamless communication between patients and medical teams.

Samitivej’s clinical outcomes further demonstrate its commitment to excellence. The hospital treats more than 7,000 critical pediatric cases annually and performs over 1,000 newborn and pediatric surgeries, including minimally invasive procedures. It boasts a one-year survival rate of 92 percent for bone marrow transplants, exceeding global benchmarks, and has successfully treated over 400 newborns with heart conditions through surgical intervention. Additionally, the hospital provides specialized care for premature infants weighing less than 500 grams and enjoys a 98 percent trust rating from families.

Dr. Surangkana Techapaitoon, Deputy CEO of Samitivej and BNH Hospitals and Director of Samitivej International Children’s Hospital, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to improving pediatric health, stating, “This expansion strengthens our role as a pediatric referral hub, ensuring that children everywhere receive the best care from infancy through adolescence.”

With this new expansion, Samitivej International Children’s Hospital is set to continue its leadership in pediatric healthcare, providing world-class care to children both locally and internationally.