SK chemicals to Participate in “Plastimagen® Mexico 2025,” Latin America’s Largest Plastics Exhibition

MEXICO CITY, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SK chemicals is set to showcase its sustainable solutions at Latin America's largest plastics exhibition.



SK chemicals (CEO & President: Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on the 00th that SK chemicals will participate in Plastimagen Mexico 2025, held at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City, Mexico, from March 11th to the 14th.

Plastimagen is the largest plastics exhibition in Latin America and ranks among the world’s top five plastics exhibitions. This year, over 870 companies from 27 countries will participate, showcasing the latest technologies and products.

To actively expand its presence in Mexico and the broader Latin American market, SK chemicals will exhibit under the slogan, “On-Hand Solution for Sustainable Tomorrow.”

The company will present its key sustainable products, including ECOZEN, a high-heat-resistant copolyester derived from biomass sources such as corn. SKYGREEN, a transparent and chemically resistant material, is widely used in cosmetics, food packaging, and home appliances. ECOTRION, a bio-based material, is applied in spandex, synthetic leather, and urethane elastomers.

SK chemicals will also highlight its range of circular recycling solutions. ECOTRIA CR is a chemically recycled circular copolyester, while SKYPET CR is a circular recycled PET material. Claro is a copolyester designed for recyclability after use in PET applications.

According to the National Association of Plastic Industries in Mexico (ANIPAC), the plastics industry accounts for 3% of the country’s GDP, underscoring the strength of its chemical sector. SK chemicals aims to leverage this exhibition as an opportunity to solidify its market presence in Mexico and the Latin American region.

Ahn Jae-hyun, CEO of SK chemicals, stated, “This exhibition presents a valuable opportunity to introduce SK chemicals’ unique sustainable plastic solutions and vision to the Latin American market.” He added, “Beyond Latin America, we will continue to expand our global customer base and collaborate with various stakeholders to build a sustainable plastics ecosystem worldwide.”