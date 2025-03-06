TCL: A Trusted Leader in Connectivity – Shaping the Future at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, stands as a strategic partner, not merely a technology provider, driving the future of connectivity. As the third-largest global player in Mobile Broadband (MBB), TCL leads telecom innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration. At MWC 2025, TCL will reinforce its leadership in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), MBB, Fixed Broadband（FBB）and wearables, empowering operators to deliver fast, reliable, and future-ready networks in a digital-first world.



Jesse Wu, General Manager of the Smart Connected Device BU at TCL

Q1: How does TCL differentiate itself as a telecom partner, beyond its consumer electronics presence?

TCL’s expertise extends far beyond consumer electronics. As a global leader in MBB, TCL has been a trusted long-term partner for over 150 telecom operators in the past 16 years. We provide full-scenario broadband connectivity products and solutions for operator customers, including FWA, MBB, FBB and wearables.

With well-established worldwide manufacturing capacity, TCL ensures reliable and timely supply, safeguards uninterrupted customer services, and integrates sustainability-focused solutions that align with telecom industry’s growing demand for eco-friendly operations.

Our solutions prioritize robust network security and privacy safeguards, designed to meet the stringent requirements of operators’ security certifications.

By combining its deep expertise in connectivity with advanced knowledge of smart devices, TCL empowers telecom operators with a holistic, scalable, and future-proof ecosystem.

Q2: What groundbreaking innovations is TCL unveiling at MWC 2025?

We infuse our product family with a fresh, nature-inspired aesthetic, enhancing users’ lives with a natural and comfortable experience. Our latest product lineup embodies a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and user-centric design to ensure minimal environmental impact featuring casings made from 95% PCR or 40% bio-based materials, along with recycled metal components and modular design that is easy to recover and refurbish.

Innovation takes center stage with our Next-Gen 5G AI CPE, equipped with End-to-End AI QoS and AI ECO Mode, significantly boosting overall efficiency, bringing smarter connections for better network experience.

Additionally, following the debut of the TCL LINKPORT IK511, the first commercially available 5G RedCap device in North America, we are advancing 5G RedCap innovation to boost deployment of lightweight 5G networks and provide groundbreaking connectivity solutions.

These innovations solidify TCL’s position as a trusted 5G technology partner, empowering telecom operators to elevate speeds, optimize efficiency, and integrate sustainability into their connectivity solutions.

Q3: What benefits does TCL’s FBB+ FWA strategy offer telecom operators?

TCL’s fiber-supported FWA solution combines the reliability of fiber with the flexibility of FWA, expanding network reach and boosting performance. It provides operators with a broadband connection solution that is stable, secure, highly flexible, and intelligent. This approach improves overall user satisfaction, minimizes operational expenditure (OPEX). This fully integrated ecosystem enables telecom operators to scale their networks efficiently while ensuring top-tier service for end users.

Q4: How is TCL leading in 5G RedCap, and why is it critical for the future?

5G RedCap is revolutionizing low-power, cost-efficient connectivity. Thanks to the latest advancements, 5G RedCap technology will lead to faster democratization of 5G networks for everyone. TCL has been driving this revolution with the launch of the TCL LINKPORT IK511 since last year.

As a future – proof tech, 5G RedCap will evolve in sync with 5G and the smart IoT. Therefore, TCL’s product portfolio is expected to grow from 5G RedCap dongles to CPE, MiFi and smartwatches, also for some critical applications such as emergency response and industrial AR. TCL’s RedCap-enabled devices and network solutions enable operators to scale 5G use cases rapidly and efficiently and explore new business opportunities.

Globally, 5G RedCap deployment is advancing rapidly, with China, the US, and the Gulf area already offering services, while the EU, Australia, and Japan are in pre-commercial trials. Mass implementation is expected by 2026, bringing its benefits to a wider audience. Between 2024 and 2026, 5G RedCap is set for explosive growth, with device shipments across MBB, wearables, and industrial IoT rising from 1 million to 10 million. TCL’s leadership in RedCap technology positions it as a key player in shaping the future of connectivity.

Q5: Sustainability is a key priority. How is TCL addressing this in its telecom solutions?

TCL embeds sustainability in its telecom innovations, minimizing the environmental impact of products across their lifecycle—from raw materials and design to production, usage, and recycling.

Utilizing up to 40% bio-based and 95% post-consumer recycled plastics, soy-based inks, recycled paper, recycled metals for components, and adopting plastic-free and halogen-free designs, TCL also employs a modular architecture for easier recovery and refurbishment.

The dedicated ECO Mode increases energy savings by cutting power consumption, while the AI CPE boosts efficiency through network optimization, and Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) guarantees ensure long-term updates to enhance device performance.

We have proudly achieved significant certifications a Gold Medal from EcoVadis, placing us in the top 2% of companies and top 1% in telecom product manufacturers assessed globally for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, ensuring responsible, eco-friendly manufacturing and up-to-date compliance using green and clean energy, resulting in reduced environmental pollution. This enables telecom operators to meet energy efficiency and environmental goals while expanding their networks.

Q6: How does TCL’s vision of connectivity benefit telecom operators and end-users alike?

Aligned with its vision of “Connect the Unconnected, Inspire Smarter Connections.” in connectivity, TCL is committed to bridging digital divides and enabling smarter, more inclusive connectivity for all. TCL’s comprehensive solutions offer enhanced network reliability, providing customers and users with a widely covered, secure network featuring reliable, green and blazing-fast 5G speeds.

The adoption of ECO design across the product lifecycle contributes to a greener environment. With optimized energy efficiency and operational costs through AI-powered solutions, carbon footprints are gradually being reduced.

TCL’s commitment to performance, scalability, and sustainability equips telecom operators with the tools they need to deliver world-class, future-proof connectivity experiences for end users.

