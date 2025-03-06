Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Unveils Sustainable Tourism Vision at ITB Berlin 2025

Thailand Targets High-Value, Sustainable Growth with Enhanced Infrastructure, Soft Power, and Year-Long Celebrations

BERLIN, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand’s Prime Minister, H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, presented a bold vision for sustainable, high-value tourism at the Amazing Thailand Networking Event at ITB Berlin 2025. She also visited the Thailand Pavilion, marking the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s 50th anniversary at the event and highlighting the country’s Sustainable Soft Power strategy.



Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra at ITB Berlin 2025, unveiling Thailand’s bold vision for sustainable, high-value tourism and inviting global travellers to experience the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025.

PM Paetongtarn reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, inviting global travellers to join the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025.

The year-long celebration promises unforgettable experiences, including Thailand Summer Festivals, Maha Songkran World Water Festival, Pride Month, Loi Krathong, and the Amazing Thailand Countdown, alongside the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship and SEA Games.

PM Paetongtarn underscored sustainable tourism as a key pillar of Thailand’s strategy, driving economic growth and world-class visitor experiences through initiatives that promote sustainability, seamless travel, soft power industries, medical and wellness tourism, and visitor safety.

Sustainability remains central, with Green Destinations expanding and sustainability standards strengthening. As host of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council Conference 2026, Thailand is fostering an eco-friendly tourism industry through public-private partnerships.

Thailand is streamlining visa processes, introducing an online Arrival Card, and upgrading biometric entry systems. Expanded aviation infrastructure will accommodate 250 million passengers annually, while public transport enhancements will improve connectivity to creative districts and green spaces.

Thailand’s cultural heritage and soft power boost its global tourism appeal. The Michelin Guide partnerships elevate Thai cultural identity and cuisine, while The White Lotus Season 3 has put Thailand on the map as a preferred filming location.

As ASEAN’s leading Medical and Wellness Hub, Thailand offers accredited healthcare, competitive pricing, and world-renowned hospitality. The sector, valued at €28.4 billion (THB 1 trillion), continues to expand.

Ensuring visitor safety is a government priority, with strengthened emergency response systems, enhanced security at tourist sites, and robust safety measures across all destinations.

PM Paetongtarn affirmed that these initiatives will strengthen Thailand’s position as a global leader in responsible travel, aiming for 39 million visitors and €98 billion (THB 3.5 trillion) in 2025, up from 35 million visitors and €47.40 billion (THB 1.67 trillion) in 2024.