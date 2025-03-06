BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Within the framework of Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC 2025), on the afternoon of March 5, 2025, Viettel High Tech – Viettel Group, one of very few end-to-end 4G/5G solution providers in the global telecom industry, officially announced the launch of its 5G equipment trial with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du), a leading telecom operator in the Middle East. This milestone is considered as a breakthrough in Viettel High Tech’s international expansion strategy and reaffirms Vietnam’s technological capability on the global telecom map.



Viettel High Tech Begins 5G Equipment Trials with Leading Middle East Telecom Operator

At the event, Viettel High Tech and High Cloud Technologies (HCT) – their strategic partner in the Middle East – signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with du to show commitment of the three parties cooperating in deploying, testing, and commercializing 5G solutions across the Middle East starting with rigorous trial in the top-tier network of du for 5G OpenRAN public network and 5G private network. By deploying advanced 5G solutions, Viettel High Tech aims to address the growing demand for network capacity and high-speed data transmission while laying the groundwork for transformative applications such as smart cities, VR/AR experiences, and industrial IoT.

Mr. Nguyen Vu Ha, General Director of Viettel High Tech, stated: “Our collaboration with du and HCT will establish a robust 5G ecosystem that meets international standards and accelerates the region’s digital transformation”.

On behalf of du, Mr. Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, emphasized: “This partnership is a crucial step toward providing future-ready connectivity solutions. By integrating Private 5G and Open RAN, we are shaping a next-generation telecom ecosystem that empowers businesses, governments, and communities.”

The collaboration between Viettel High Tech and du aligns with the UAE’s national digitization strategy, which prioritizes investment in telecom infrastructure to drive economic growth. Successful trials will pave the way for large-scale commercial deployment, positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced telecom technology.

Beyond the 5G trials, Viettel High Tech is actively exploring opportunities to expand its network infrastructure solutions portfolio in the Middle East. This move will help build a comprehensive technology ecosystem and strengthen Viettel High Tech’s position in the global next-generation telecom value chain.

Viettel High Tech – Viettel Group, provides comprehensive telecommunications solutions, including network infrastructure, Private 5G, Open RAN, and cutting-edge technology solutions. With strong expertise in 5G technology, Viettel High Tech reinforces Vietnam’s position on the global technology map. Through international partnerships, the company continuously enhances product quality, expands its global presence, and delivers superior connectivity solutions for long-term customer value.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) is the fastest-growing mobile and internet service provider in the UAE. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, du consistently innovates to offer a high-quality connectivity experience. With a strong commitment to collaboration and technological advancement, du plays a key role in driving sustainable economic growth in the UAE.

High Cloud Technologies Group (HCT Group) offers end-to-end solutions for businesses— from concept and design to engineering, manufacturing, supply chain management, and product lifecycle. Focused on long-term partnerships, HCT Group has more than 300 global partners and has successfully deployed 5G in over 50 international projects.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mrs. Le Thuy Mai, Viettel High Tech – Brand & Communication Manager

Email: mailt@viettel.com.vn