Appotronics Nominated Exclusive Supplier of Automotive Cockpit Optical Components by Prominent Automaker

SHENZHEN, China, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appotronics (688007.SH), a pioneering company listed on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has announced that it has been selected by a prominent international automaker as the exclusive supplier of automotive optical components for the cockpit. This nomination underscores Appotronics’ exceptional technical expertise, robust technological advantages, and reinforces its leadership in the global automotive smart cockpit optics industry. It is expected to significantly enhance the company’s revenue from the automotive sector.

After more than half a year of intense competition with dozens of domestic and international rivals, Appotronics has emerged victorious. The company will provide a brand-new, cutting-edge product for the smart cockpit, complementing its previous offerings such as rollable laser projection screens. However, specific details about the product will only be revealed when the unnamed, yet highly reputable automaker, known for its rigorous standards, unveils its new vehicle models. The product will be integrated into a range of vehicles from this automaker, with an expected project lifecycle of five years. This is anticipated to substantially increase Appotronics’ automotive business revenue.

Appotronics’ 2024 annual performance forecast indicates that its automotive business will exceed RMB 600 million, driven by the timely delivery of laser products to automakers like Seres and Geely. Notably, the Seres AITO M9 model, featuring a rollable giant laser projection screen powered by Appotronics, has received over 200,000 cumulative firm orders within 12 months since its launch in December 2023. This has significantly accelerated Appotronics’ strategic shift towards the automotive sector, which began around 2022.

To date, Appotronics has secured 13 development orders for its automotive optics products, with three of these being confirmed in 2025.

About Appotronics

Appotronics is the inventor of the ALPD® laser display technology and a pioneering company listed on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. From optics for the home, cinemas, and the automotive industry, even to AR glasses, Appotronics’ cutting-edge products are designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses worldwide.