China-Laos Railway Powers Trade, Transports Over 54 Million Tons of Goods

Since its inception in 2021, the China-Laos Railway has transported more than 54 million tons of goods and carried over 48.6 million passengers, strengthening ties between the two nations and boosting regional trade.

The China-Laos Railway has quickly become a popular route for travelers between Laos and China. Beyond fostering closer relations, it has proven to be an economic asset for both countries, especially for the transport of goods like agricultural products, including cassava and bananas.

In October 2024, the railway marked a significant milestone with its first international cold-chain shipment: 390 tons of bananas were transported from Laos to Beijing, China. Additionally, Lao coffee beans reached Europe in just 15 days, highlighting the efficiency of the railway for time-sensitive exports.

In total, more than 3,000 different items have been exchanged, including solar panels, electronics, and automobiles. The streamlined transportation process has lowered shipping costs by 40 percent, making Lao exports more competitive and affordable in the Chinese market.

The railway has also facilitated the launch of the Lancang-Mekong Express, a special freight service that operates 1,777 trains across 31 regions in China and 19 other countries, including Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore. During the Spring Festival travel season, the railway has seen more than 40,000 passengers choosing the Mohan Railway Port in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

This year is projected to be the busiest yet, with the railway serving approximately 4.1 million passengers and transporting 4 million tons of goods, including 8,000 tons of fruits.

In January, the railway carried a variety of goods, including vegetables and fruits, from Wangjiaying West Railway Station in Kunming, Yunnan Province. In February alone, it operated 69,000 passenger trains, moved more than 12.5 million tons of goods across borders, and ran 50,000 freight trains.