Hohem Shines at IMI Show 2025 with Groundbreaking Gimbal Technology

Designed to empower creators, filmmakers, and content enthusiasts, Hohem has a series of groundbreaking products tailored to meet the needs of creators, filmmakers, and content enthusiasts alike. These groundbreaking products promise to revolutionize content creation, seamlessly integrating advanced stabilization, intelligent tracking, and creative features to deliver an unparalleled shooting experience.

New Groundbreaking Smartphone gimbal – Hohem iSteady M7

The Hohem iSteady M7 sets a new standard in smartphone gimbals, designed to revolutionize content creation with cutting-edge features. Equipped with an advanced AI tracker, it seamlessly follows subjects through the native camera, ensuring smooth, dynamic shots. Its 1.4-inch detachable touchscreen remote controller offers real-time previews and intuitive target selection, allowing users to perfect their compositions without switching devices. Boasting exceptional AI tracking, precise controls, a high payload capacity, rock-solid stability, and integrated lighting effects, the iSteady M7 is the ultimate tool for creators — whether crafting content for personal passion projects or high-end commercial productions.

Hohem iSteady V3: Your All-in-One Smart Gimbal Solution

The Hohem iSteady V3 redefines smartphone videography with advanced AI tracking technology that flawlessly follows your movements. Compatible with native iPhone and Android cameras, it seamlessly integrates with popular third-party apps like FaceTime, Snapchat, and TikTok. Its three-axis stabilization ensures ultra-smooth footage, while the detachable remote unlocks creative possibilities — perfect for capturing cinematic angles, group photos, or remote selfies. This versatile gimbal is packed with features, including a built-in tripod, a 205mm extension rod, and a power bank, all powered by a long-lasting 12-hour battery. Lightweight, portable, and foldable, the iSteady V3 delivers everything you need to capture content on the go.

Immersive Experiences and Insights at IMI SHOW 2025

Attendees of the IMI Show 2025 are welcome to visit Hohem and expect live demonstrations, interactive workshops with professional photography content creators, participation in Hohem activities, and the potential to get special gifts. Hohem’s team will be on hand to explore how the AI-empowered Gimbals enhances your film-making workflow.

About Hohem:

Hohem is a leading innovator in gimbals technology, specializing in cameras and smartphones, designed to enhance the film-making and content creation experience. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Hohem continues to redefine industry standards and inspire creativity worldwide. Its innovation Gimbals has been chosen by customers in over 50 countries.

