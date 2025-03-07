Kaju, Inc. Launches “Japan Genealogy Connect” to Help Japanese Immigrants Discover Their Ancestral Roots

TOKYO, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kaju, Inc., one of Japan’s leading genealogy research firms, proudly announces the launch of Japan Genealogy Connect (https://japan-genealogy.com/), a specialized genealogy research service dedicated to helping Japanese immigrants and their descendants uncover their family history. The official launch will take place at RootsTech 2025, the world’s largest genealogy conference, held from March 6–8, 2025, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. At the event, Kaju, Inc. will showcase its services to a global audience of family history enthusiasts.

As a trusted leader in Japanese ancestral research, Kaju, Inc. brings together a team of expert genealogists with deep knowledge of historical records, Koseki (family registers), and other essential resources. Japan Genealogy Connect is designed to bridge the gap for those seeking to reconnect with their Japanese heritage, no matter where they are in the world.

“Many Japanese immigrants and their descendants face challenges in tracing their family history due to language barriers and complex historical records,” said Takahiro Tashiro, Executive of Kaju, Inc. “With Japan Genealogy Connect, we aim to provide a seamless, accessible, and professional service that helps individuals rediscover their ancestral roots with confidence.”

The newly launched website offers a streamlined experience for users to learn about Koseki research, historical record retrieval, and even heritage travel services to Japan. Through Japan Genealogy Connect, Kaju, Inc. continues its mission to preserve and reconnect Japanese family histories for future generations.

For more information, visit Japan Genealogy Connect or contact us at info@japan-genealogy.com.

Media Contact:

Koji Sekiguchi

Kaju, Inc. (https://ka-ju.co.jp/)

info@japan-genealogy.com