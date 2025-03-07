NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED A THREE-YEAR ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY SERVICES CONTRACT BY SATORP IN SAUDI ARABIA

NextChem Tech will provide engineering and technology solutions to improve energy efficiency and carbon footprint of the Sulfur Recovery Complex at SATORP’s refinery

This agreement strengthens the relationship with SATORP and the Group’s presence in the region

MILAN, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MAIRE (MI: MAIRE) announces that NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions), through its subsidiary NextChem Tech, has been awarded a three-year contract by SATORP – a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies – to provide engineering and technology services related to the Sulphur Recovery Complex of SATORP’s refinery in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Specifically, NextChem Tech will provide process and engineering advisory services to enhance performance, support operational troubleshooting, and improve energy efficiency and the carbon footprint of the three units (Sulfur Recovery Unit, Amine Regeneration Unit and Sour Water Stripper) which compose the Sulphur Recovery Complex.

The services will also include recommendations for capital investment opportunities, design enhancements, and technology improvements. This award reinforces NEXTCHEM’s position as reliable technology and process leader, recognized for its expertise and commitment to continuous R&D and innovation.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE, commented: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to drive sustainability and efficiency in the refining industry. This agreement not only strengthens our relationship with SATORP, after TECNIMONT’s multibillion-dollar petrochemical expansion project awarded in June 2023 – so called Amiral project –, but also underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge engineering and technology solutions that reduce environmental impact.”

MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With operations across 50 countries, MAIRE employs over 9,800 people. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker “MAIRE”). For further information: www.groupmaire.com.

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/maire_logo-1.jpg