SHEIN and SHEIN Foundation Pledge Commitment to Women’s Empowerment Through a US$700,000 Multi-Year Collaboration with Dress for Success Affiliates

Builds on SHEIN’s previous collaborations with six Dress for Success affiliates, that have supported over 2,400 women in 2024

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, and SHEIN Foundation, SHEIN’s newly-established philanthropic partner that aims to build more inclusive communities and sustainable ecosystems, have announced a multi-year financial commitment of over US$700,000 to four Dress for Success (DFS) affiliates in the UK, US and Singapore – Greater London, Indianapolis, Chattanooga and Singapore – with the donations to DFS Indianapolis and Chattanooga channelled through the SHEIN Foundation. This funding from SHEIN and SHEIN Foundation will support programs and services offered by the four DFS affiliates in UK, US and Singapore, as well as special initiatives such as the sponsorship of fundraising events.

In 2024, SHEIN had donated US$430,000 to support local affiliates of DFS, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in work and life. These donations supported the various DFS affiliates in carrying out the following initiatives:

London, United Kingdom – SHEIN sponsored the annual Power of Women Award ceremony to raise funds and awareness for DFS Greater London, and provided a ‘Stylist’s Edit’ of 500 pieces of fashion-forward clothing to help DFS’s clients feel confident for interviews. DFS Greater London served 960 women in 2024.

– SHEIN sponsored the annual Power of Women Award ceremony to raise funds and awareness for DFS Greater London, and provided a ‘Stylist’s Edit’ of 500 pieces of fashion-forward clothing to help DFS’s clients feel confident for interviews. DFS Greater London served 960 women in 2024. Singapore –In October 2024 , SHEIN, DFS Singapore, and students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) collaborated to launch a specially-designed capsule collection to help women feel confident as they navigate the daily hustle of work, errands and family responsibilities. DFS Singapore served 268 women in 2024.

–In , SHEIN, DFS Singapore, and students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) collaborated to launch a specially-designed capsule collection to help women feel confident as they navigate the daily hustle of work, errands and family responsibilities. DFS Singapore served 268 women in 2024. Chattanooga , United States – In 2024, DFS Chattanooga achieved a major milestone by expanding their programs and services, including the launch of the Professional Women’s Group monthly meetings to provide former DFS clients with a regular platform for support, as well as the CelebrateHer Fashion Show and fundraising event. DFS Chattanooga served over 173 women in 2024, a 275% increase in the number of women served the year before.

– In 2024, DFS Chattanooga achieved a major milestone by expanding their programs and services, including the launch of the Professional Women’s Group monthly meetings to provide former DFS clients with a regular platform for support, as well as the CelebrateHer Fashion Show and fundraising event. DFS Chattanooga served over 173 women in 2024, a 275% increase in the number of women served the year before. Indianapolis , United States – SHEIN served as the title sponsor for the Stepping Out in Style fundraising dinner and fashion show, which raised over US$640,000 to support DFS Indianapolis’s programs and services. In 2024, DFS Indianapolis provided over 860 styling appointments, as well as career coaching, mentoring, and ongoing professional development support to women in need.

– SHEIN served as the title sponsor for the Stepping Out in Style fundraising dinner and fashion show, which raised over to support DFS Indianapolis’s programs and services. In 2024, DFS Indianapolis provided over 860 styling appointments, as well as career coaching, mentoring, and ongoing professional development support to women in need. Rome , Italy – In June 2024 , DFS Rome launched its first multifunctional center, creating a community space for training and support services, where they served approximately 150 women in 2024.

– In , DFS Rome launched its first multifunctional center, creating a community space for training and support services, where they served approximately 150 women in 2024. Milan , Italy – The DFS Milan office is being transformed into a hub to serve more women and is scheduled to open in May 2025 .

Leonard Lin, President of EMEA, Global Head of Public Affairs, and General Manager of Singapore said, “It is inspiring to see how SHEIN’s support has benefited many DFS affiliates across many different geographies—from funding programs to providing resources that can help enhance the career prospects of the women they serve. We are proud to have empowered many women through our partnership with DFS and remain dedicated to creating more opportunities for more of DFS’s clients through our continued support and financial contributions.”

Juanita Ingram, Founder & Board President of Dress for Success Chattanooga & Greater London, and Global Ambassador for Dress for Success Singapore, said, “Empowerment is not just about what we provide—it’s about the lasting change we create. Through SHEIN’s visionary partnership, we have mobilized resources, expanded opportunities, and ignited meaningful impact across multiple regions worldwide. This collaboration has strengthened our ability to equip women with the tools, confidence, and networks needed to achieve sustainable careers and economic independence. Leading this global initiative has been a profound and worthwhile endeavor—one that reinforces the power of collective action in transforming lives and breaking barriers for women everywhere.”

About SHEIN Foundation

The SHEIN Foundation is SHEIN’s philanthropic partner dedicated to fostering more inclusive and sustainable growth in the communities that SHEIN engages with across its global footprint. Through the programmes it supports, the SHEIN Foundation reinforces and amplifies SHEIN’s commitment to empower the communities we reach and give back to the global community.