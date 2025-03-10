Huawei Unveils Flagship IdeaHub ES3/S3, Bringing AI to Offices and Making IdeaHub Everywhere

BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During the MWC Barcelona 2025, at the Huawei Intelligent Collaboration Forum themed “Embracing a Smarter Future with Boundless Collaboration”, Huawei unveiled its flagship conference whiteboard, the IdeaHub ES3/S3. Huawei’s disruptive technologies are forging the path for enterprises to embrace a more intelligent and digital future.

Gu Xuejun, President of Huawei Intelligent Collaboration, stated, “We hope our solution can improve communication and resource sharing. We are dedicated to offer high-quality audiovisual performance, smart user experience, simple operation and maintenance, and an open, compatible ecosystem.”



Gu Xuejun, President of Huawei Intelligent Collaboration

Next-Gen Flagship Conference Whiteboard, Empowering Smart Office with AI

Superior audiovisuals

AI-powered image enhancement delivers crystal-clear visuals and zero-cost HD cloud conferencing. An electronically controlled camera privacy shield strengthens security, while the 24-mic array with 15-meter sound pickup and AI-powered noise reduction ensure exceptional audio clarity. Acoustic Baffle 2.0 dynamically adjusts sound boundaries, effectively blocking external noise for an uninterrupted, distraction-free experience.

Intelligent collaboration

The IdeaHub supports up to nine panes in meetings, with intelligent image layout adjustment and intuitive mirroring controls for a seamless experience. The next-gen remote control supports convenient line drawing and circle selection operations, thanks to the enhanced laser pointer accuracy. The device enables seamless collaboration through bi-directional connectivity and interactive features, backed by a 66 W Type-C port for rapid and sustained power delivery during extended use.



HUAWEI IdeaHub ES3/S3

Huawei is committed to driving seamless connections and collaboration across individuals, teams, and organizations through continuous innovation. By bringing digital transformation to every workspace, we accelerate progress toward a fully connected, intelligent world across industries.