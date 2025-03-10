i2Cool Forges Strategic Partnership with Marubeni to Advance the Global Application of Electricity-Free Cooling Technology

HONG KONG, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — i2Cool, a pioneering company in electricity-free cooling technology, has announced a global strategic partnership with Marubeni, one of Japan’s largest general trading companies. This collaboration aims to expand the global adoption of electricity-free cooling technology, with a particular focus on jointly developing electricity-free cooling marine coatings and exploring innovative solutions within the shipping industry.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Martin Zhu, CEO and Co-founder of i2Cool, along with YASUHIRO ARAI, Assistant General Manager of Marubeni’s Chemicals Department, and Yasuke NAGAI, President of Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Limited. Professor Zhu stated, “The Japanese market, with its high level of technological acceptance and strong demand for environmental sustainability, offers a vast potential for the application of electricity-free cooling technology. This collaboration will facilitate breakthroughs in localized production, adaptation to Japanese building and industrial standards, and cooperative promotion models.”

With the rise of extreme temperature weather globally, the potential for applying electricity-free cooling technology is becoming increasingly prominent. This technology offers efficient and innovative energy-saving cooling solutions for various scenarios, including green buildings, industrial applications, and everyday protection. It has already been implemented in over 200 projects worldwide, covering more than 300,000 square meters.

i2Cool’s flagship product, i2Coating, is an ideal sustainable cooling solution for buildings and outdoor equipment, achieving surface temperature reduction by up to 42˚C, while cutting air conditioning energy costs by 10% to 40%. i2Coating has been successfully applied to global architectural landmarks, like the Dubai Mall and the Hong Kong Coliseum. Marubeni representatives praised the coating’s simplicity and immediate effectiveness, expressing confidence in its future market growth.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to promote the global implementation of electricity-free cooling technology, with a particular emphasis on expanding into the Japanese market. The partnership will also develop next-generation marine coatings to improve solar reflection and infrared radiation on ships, reducing cabin temperatures and air conditioning energy use.

Looking ahead, the companies aim to deepen their collaboration in core research, market promotion, and business model innovation. By continuously exploring new applications, they seek to provide effective solutions for improving energy efficiency, reducing cooling energy consumption, and addressing global climate change challenges.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries leverage extensive business networks both domestically and internationally to engage in a diverse array of activities, including importing and exporting, domestic business, and third-country trading. Their operations span various sectors, including lifestyle, IT solutions, food, agribusiness, forest products, chemicals, metals and mineral resources, energy, power, infrastructure projects, aerospace and shipping, finance, leasing and real estate, construction, industrial machinery and mobility, next-generation business and corporate development.

Guided by the principles of ‘Fairness, Innovation, and Harmony,’ Marubeni is dedicated to social and economic development and the protection of the global environment through responsible corporate activities.

For more information, please visit www.marubeni.com

About i2Cool

i2Cool is a green and energy-efficient technology pioneer specializing in passive radiative cooling. Established by leading professors and young scientists from the School of Energy and Environment at City University of Hong Kong, i2Cool transforms cutting-edge research, featured in top journals such as Science, into innovative commercial solutions.

The company’s core products are electricity-free cooling coatings and window films, along with a diverse range of other products such as textiles, membranes, automotive solutions, and ceramics. By leveraging proprietary nanomaterials, i2Cool achieves high solar reflectivity and mid-infrared emissivity, enabling zero-energy cooling with temperature reductions of up to 42°C. With applications spanning nearly 30 countries and regions, i2Cool delivers innovative, sustainable cooling solutions for green buildings, industrial applications, and daily protection. Committed to global sustainability and carbon neutrality, i2Cool continues to develop cutting-edge energy-saving technologies to support low-carbon cities and green communities worldwide.

For more information about i2Cool, please visit their official website at www.i2cool.com

CONTACT: pr@i2cool.com