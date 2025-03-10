Macronix OctaFlash Provides High-Performance Memory for New STMicroelectronics’ STM32N6 AI-Accelerated MCU Platform

1Gb OctaFlash™ Memory Helps Enable Advanced AI Applications, 3D-like GUI Experience

HSINCHU, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market and an ST Authorized Partner, today announced that STMicroelectronics (ST) is using Macronix OctaFlash™ memory for ST’s new STM32N6 high-performance microcontroller (MCU) platform integrating the high performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the Neural-ART AcceleratorTM. Macronix’s MX25UW1G45G and MX25UM51245G memories have been selected by ST for STM32N6 Discovery Kits and STM32N6 Nucleo evaluation boards, enabling the high-end designs to feature high-performance flash memory, enabling powerful artificial intelligence (AI) computer-vision applicability and a graphical user interface (GUI) experience that simulates 3D-like GUIs and animations for industrial, wearable, smart home, and medical applications.

“Neural processing presents an exciting opportunity for the STM32N6 and future ST microcontrollers, which we expect to see deployed throughout the industrial and consumer markets,” said Daniel Colonna, marketing director of the General Purpose and Automotive Microcontrollers Division at ST. “To ensure designers have the optimal tools to create products using the STM32N6 and high-performance flash memory, we have selected Macronix’s OctaFlash MX25UW1G45G and MX25UM51245G for the STM32N6 Discovery Kits” and “Macronix is a proven global supplier of industry-leading flash memory and a longtime ST Authorized Partner, which made the selection straightforward for us.”

“The STM32N6 represents an exciting new generation of high-performance microcontrollers for neural processing in artificial intelligence deployed on systems’ edges,” said F.L. Ni, vice president of marketing at Macronix. “That ST selected our MX25UW1G45G and MX25UM51245G high-performance flash devices stands as a testament to the memories’ exceptional performance and security, and ST’s commitment to high optimal reliability and user experience in such demanding applications.”

The STM32N6 is based on the Arm® Cortex®-M55 processing core, running at 800 MHz and includes Arm Helium vector technology. It’s the first STM32 MCU to embed the Neural-ART accelerator, an ST-developed neural processing unit (NPU) engineered for power-efficient edge AI applications. Clocked at 1 GHz and providing up to 600 GOPS, it enables real-time neural network inference for computer vision and audio applications.

The MX25UM/UW OctaFlash memories deliver “instant-on” performance and real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications, including AI. The ultra-high-performance OctaBus™ memory are capable of performing up to an operational frequency of and industry-leading 250MHz with 500MB/s read throughput. The MX25UM/UW OctaFlash empowers system architects to satisfy customers’ demands in high performance AI applications, such as computer vision and rich graphical user interfaces.

The MX25UM/UW OctaBus memory family supports efficient Execution-In-Place (XIP), management of over-the-air (OTA) software updates and data logging – features that complement STM32 MCUs well. MX25UM/UW memories are available in densities up to 2Gb and can support the most advanced AI and graphical user interfaces that leverage on the accelerators embedded in STM32N6.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

OctaFlash and OctaBus are trademarks of Macronix International Co., Ltd.

Neural-ART Accelerator is a trademark of STMicroelectronics.

STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

All other names may be registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Editorial contacts

Macronix HQ:

Michelle Chang

Director

Corporate Communication Office

Macronix International Co., LTD.

Tel: +886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233

Fax: +886-3-666-3169

Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw

US:

Jerry Steach

CommonGround Communications (for Macronix)

Tel: +1-415-222-9996

Email: jsteach-cgc@att.net